life-style, books, mantra 6 brimstone, russel hotchings, big sky publishing

When we meet John Devereaux for the first time, he is preparing to bail out of an aircraft, 32,000 feet above Cambodia. He is on an assignment to kill a pair of generals, one from the Khmer Rouge and the other a Vietnamese. It is 1990 and he has been sent by some branch of the Australian security services. He is partly successful, though the effort takes almost 60 pages and has no real significance for the remainder of the book. A reader can safely skip those first four chapters. Now the story switches to Victoria where Devereaux is going to meet his SAS contact at Point Lonsdale, south of Melbourne. It is a secure meeting place and we are given some pages to describe the various locks and entry cards and security passes before the two can meet. From there, our hero is required to report to DFAT in Canberra, where he is given a new assignment: go back to Vietnam and complete the job you didn't quite finish the last time. The rest of the story is set in various parts of Vietnam, with a brief interlude in Russia and France and much information about the harvesting of the opium plant and the preparation of heroin for shipping to Europe. Our hero is successful in his mission and it would be pleasant to be able to say that the reader was either excited by his adventure or charmed by his ingenuity or even mildly impressed by his success. This is the kind of book that one might imagine as compulsory reading for entry-level SAS or army officer cadets. No doubt they would learn things that would become part of their skill set, though whether the man or woman in the street would find them inspiring or even vaguely interesting is doubtful. Here is a typical example. "She placed a pouch around her waist and fastened the black plastic Delrin clip, picked up her Glock and inserted a 20-round magazine, and then cocked the weapon, putting a round in the chamber. She then undid the zip and placed the pistol inside the pouch, alongside a silencer, and unfastened the zip." Ok, class, you got all that? And there is little to be enthusiastic about in the prose. Every restaurant or hotel room or bar is described in tedious detail. "Connor removed a plastic key card to Suite 20-06 and slid the card from the slot, pushing the card down to complete the circuit. Two green lights illuminated to permit access. He pushed the door open and walked into the suite." And because it is written for and about elite soldiers, the reader can expect a limited range of expletives. The whole thing is not improved by a number of annoying typos. One might imagine Brimstone as a textbook for SAS 101.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9gmjQxX8MpSQh6J68NHMnY/44759117-3dcb-4a5c-9857-b0660618fbf3.jpg/r0_281_599_619_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg