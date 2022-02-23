news, latest-news,

Twenty-six years after their epic Farewell to the World concert on the forecourt of the Sydney Opera House, Crowded House is to perform in Canberra, for one night only. The revamped line-up of the iconic Australian-New Zealand band will perform at the Royal Theatre at the National Convention Centre on Thursday, April 21. Tickets for the concert went on pre-sale at 10am on Wednesday and will be for general sale from 10am on Thursday. The Dreamers Are Waiting Australian tour kicks off in Perth on April 1. Crowded House has a new lineup for the tour, featuring founding members Neil Finn and Nick Seymour, along with producer and keyboardist Mitchell Froom, guitarist and singer Liam Finn and drummer Elroy Finn. Liam and Elroy are Neil Finn's sons. Crowded House were awarded Best Adult Contemporary Album for Dreamers Are Waiting at the 2021 ARIA Awards in November, and have been nominated for Best Record at the Rolling Stone Awards 2022, which will be held in Sydney on March 30. Crowded House farewelled the world at their massive concert at the Opera House in 1996 but have toured with different lineups since. However, the band's last national tour was 12 years ago, in 2010. Formed in Melbourne in 1985, Crowded House is one of Australia's most beloved bands, selling more than 15 million albums worldwide. They were inducted into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2016. Another musical icon, Jimmy Barnes, said at the time: "Crowded House make music that instantly sounds classic. They make complex things sound simple and that's really hard to do. Neil's songs are like Phar Lap - big hearted winners that Kiwis and Aussies are both proud to call their own."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/c8ec5e91-a556-4e57-ae25-2e0b6fd9936a.jpg/r3_91_1277_811_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg