A man alleged to have been a Canberra bikie has pleaded guilty to a series of drugs and weapons charges after police raids uncovered a Taser and other illegal items. But Ryan Lee Marshall, 25, will fight allegations that he possessed the proceeds of crime and intended to sell or supply cocaine. ACT Policing announced the man's arrest on New Year's Day, having executed search warrants at his Isabella Plains home and a place in Chisholm two days prior. The bikie-busting Taskforce Nemesis unit seized a Taser, two knuckledusters, $2890 in cash, about 1g of a substance suspected to be cocaine, drug paraphernalia, mobile phones and steroids. Marshall, who is alleged to have been a member of the Rebels outlaw motorcycle gang until recently, was arrested as a result. He was charged with six offences and granted police bail. When Marshall made his first appearance in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to four of the charges. These were three counts of possessing a prohibited weapon, in relation to the Taser and knuckledusters, and a single charge of possessing a drug of dependence. Defence lawyer Rachel Bird told the court Marshall would plead not guilty to the remaining charges, which were of possessing the proceeds of crime and possessing cocaine for sale or supply. Magistrate Louise Taylor continued Marshall's bail following the entry of his pleas. The case returns to court at a later date.

