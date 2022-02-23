news, federal-politics, Ukraine, Russia, Putin, Scott Morrison, Marise Payne, sanctions

Australia will expand its sanctions against Russia in response to its invasion of eastern Ukraine. Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday said sanctions would target Russian individuals abetting the aggression, as well as financial entities and Russian-backed separatist regions in Donetsk and Luhansk. Mr Morrison also flagged that the sanctions were only the first step in responding to Russian aggression, and that these would ramp up if Russia continued escalating the conflict. "They're behaving like thugs and bullies, and they should be called out as thugs and bullies. And quite sadly, and tragically, the sheer force of that violence of a thug and bully is about to be impacted upon the people of Ukraine," he said. The Prime Minister said Russia's invasion had already started, and that it was ready for a full-scale invasion of Ukraine likely to occur within 24 hours. "This invasion is unjustified, it's unwarranted, it's unprovoked and it's unacceptable," he said. "Australians always stand up to bullies and we will be standing up to Russia, along with all of our partners like-mindeds, and all those, who believe it is absolutely unacceptable that Russia could invade its neighbour and seek to extract some concessions or advantage out of threats of terrible violence upon its neighbour." Mr Morrison said Australia was coordinating its actions with allies and partners, and the expansion of its sanctions would align with those imposed by the United States and United Kingdom. Australia will initially impose targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on eight members of Russia's security council, who provided justification to Russian president Vladimir Putin in his decision to "recognise" the separatist territories in Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent". "These sanctions will significantly expand the scope of persons and, I stress, entities that Australia can list for targeted financial sanctions and travel bans, including to capture persons and entities of what is termed strategic and economic significance to Russia," Mr Morrison said. "That gives us a broad coverage to ensure that we can target those who are particularly involved in these actions and who are aiding and abetting this invasion." Sanctions in Donetsk and Luhansk, the eastern Ukraine regions were Russia is moving troops into territories held by Russian-backed separatists, will target transport, energy, telecommunications, oil, gas and mineral reserves. Australia will also follow the US and UK in imposing sanctions on the Russian state development bank VEB, the military bank Promsvyazbank, and other Russian financial institutions. Mr Morrison expects to decide on subsequent rounds of sanctions. "This is only the start of this process. We are working with our partners to identify additional individuals who will be subject to these sanctions." The decision follows a meeting on Wednesday morning of cabinet's national security committee after the US joined European nations in punishing Russia by imposing further sanctions. Sanctions from the US and UK will target Russian elites, financial institutions and sovereign debt, cutting Russia off from Western financing. Germany has paused the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia. In announcing the US sanctions on Tuesday, President Joe Biden called Russia's actions "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine". He vowed to increase sanctions if Russia moved further into Ukrainian territory. "To put it simply: Russia just announced that it is carving out a big chunk of Ukraine," he said. "Who in the Lord's name does Putin think gives him the right to declare new so-called countries on territory that belonged to his neighbours? "This is a flagrant violation of international law and demands a firm response from the international community." Mr Morrison said the government had not expelled the Russian ambassador to Australia, and other nations were yet to take a similar step. "We will see where this proceeds," he said. About 1400 Australians remain in Ukraine, including 184 who have registered with the federal government. Australian diplomats have been ordered to evacuate from the country. Mr Morrison has instructed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to accelerate the processing of 430 visa applications to Australia from Ukraine, and will speak to the Ukrainian and Polish prime ministers about humanitarian support as Ukrainians flee the conflict. Mr Morrison said Australia would be able to accept Ukrainians into the country through multiple visa streams. He previously ruled out direct military assistance, however Australia has offered cyber security support to Ukraine following Russian cyber attacks targeting the nation. After Mr Putin's decision to send troops to eastern Ukraine, the Prime Minister on Tuesday said Australia would be "in lock step" with nations imposing sanctions against Russia. Ukraine's top diplomat in Canberra, Volodymyr Shalkivskyi, on Tuesday said Russia's latest actions call for Australia to expand sanctions targeting Moscow. "And we also will appreciate providing Ukraine with any kind of non-military assistance that the Australian government finds possible to provide." Mr Shalkivskyi said Ukraine needed a united position from the international community, which should not hesitate in responding to Russia's aggression. "It's really important for the international community not to hesitate and not to remain outside over such kind of atrocities, of blatant violation of international law," he said. "That is why we are all on one side." READ MORE: Foreign Minister Marise Payne earlier on Wednesday said Australia was reviewing its options relating to Russia's decision to "recognise" and send troops into two Russian-based separatist territories in eastern Ukraine. Russia's parliament approved treaties with the two regions, in Donetsk and Luhansk, a day after Mr Putin "recognised" their independence. "We will use whatever tools we have available to us to the greatest degree to ensure that we are applying sanctions in conjunction with our counterparts," Senator Payne told the ABC. She also reserved the right to summon or expel the Russian ambassador but said the focus remained on targeted sanctions. "As to how we deal with diplomats, that's a matter I'll turn my mind to at an appropriate time," Senator Payne said. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese earlier on Wednesday called for Australia to join the US and European nations in imposing sanctions on Russia. "We'd certainly call upon the Australian government to join with our partners and allies in taking this action. Because in order for it to be effective, it has got to be as wide and with as broader participation as possible," he said. - with AAP Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc7akd9ma8g0gkvip467w.jpg/r44_409_4106_2704_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg