coronavirus, act, mask rules, mask regulations, mask changes, compulsory, facemasks, canberra

Mandatory mask wearing will be scrapped for most of the ACT as of 6pm Friday. But before you throw away your trusty mask and embrace the fresh air, here are the new rules - and the places where they are still mandatory. Masks will still be required on public transport. This includes buses, light rail, taxis, rideshare vehicles and demand response vehicles. Drivers of these vehicles must also wear a mask when transporting passengers. Employees and visitors in high-risk settings - including hospitals, residential aged care facilities, correctional facilities or residential accommodation facilities - will also be required to mask up. This category also extends to workers who provide services to people with disabilities and in-home and community aged care providers. If you have children in years 7 to 12 they will continue to be required to wear a mask in indoor spaces at school. Teachers, staff and visitors in schools or early childhood education centres will also need to keep a mask handy and mask up while indoors. In addition, masks will be compulsory inside the Canberra Airport terminal or on a domestic flight in or out of the airport. READ MORE: Masks will not be mandatory for all other situations, including offices, gyms, pubs, restaurants and retail stores. However, people have been encouraged to use their discretion and don masks when appropriate. The changes have been made in line with easing of restrictions across NSW. The NSW government has announced that mask rules for students in the state will be lifted next week. However, at the moment the requirement for schools is still in place across the ACT. Meanwhile, Victoria and Queensland have also eased mask restrictions as the Omicron peak passes. Our coverage of the health and safety aspects of this outbreak of COVID-19 in the ACT is free for anyone to access. However, we depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support. You can also sign up for our newsletters for regular updates. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/DaHt57RjVSvtvCBUgFzTWj/b23a961c-3550-4f73-97a6-70667f1f7365.jpg/r21_212_8669_5098_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg