The ACT has recorded a jump in COVID infections as new cases hit their highest level in more than a month. There were 946 new COVID-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8pm on Tuesday. This is the highest number of daily new cases the territory has recorded since January 19, when the ACT had its last day of more than 1000 new cases. This comes after an outbreak in ANU residences following the university's orientation activities last week. The outbreak reached more than 200 on Sunday night with numbers continuing to climb as the week progresses. An ANU spokesperson said the university had had a further increase in positive COVID cases on Tuesday night. However, they said they would not be providing numbers and cases would be reported through ACT Health. In addition, positive students will now be able to self-isolate in their own homes if possible as others remain confined to their residences. The spokesperson said isolation at home would keep residents connected to their community, minimise movement and cause less disruption to students' studies. "We are supporting students who are COVID positive to safely isolate on the ANU campus and providing them with meals, as well as medical, well-being and academic support," they said. Numbers are expected to increase as students arrive for the 2022 academic year and restrictions across the ACT ease. There were 40 people in hospital with COVID-19 as of 8pm Tuesday, with two people in intensive care and none currently under ventilation. There were 37 people in hospital in the previous day's report, with one in intensive care and none being ventilated. The new cases reported on Wednesday brought the total number of active cases in the ACT to 3185, up from the 2786 reported on Tuesday. They were diagnosed from 570 rapid tests and 376 PCR tests. The territory's death toll remains at 33. The number of ACT residents aged 12 and over who are fully vaccinated remains at 98.6 per cent. A total of 65.8 per cent of people have received their booster, and 77.7 per cent of children aged five to 11 are vaccinated with a single dose. Meanwhile, mandatory indoor mask requirements will be ditched in most places in the ACT from this weekend, with the territory to have similar rules to NSW and Victoria. Masks will still need to be worn in certain places, including on public transport, taxis or rideshare services, hospitals, aged care facilities and at Canberra Airport. Staff and visitors to schools will be required to wear masks. Students in year 7 to 12 will continue to wear masks. Other workers who will need to wear masks are people who provide services to a person with a disability and in-home and community aged care providers. NSW has recorded 8931 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths, significantly down from the 14 deaths reported for the day before. There are 1246 people in hospital with the virus, with 69 requiring intensive care. The state's population aged 16 years and over is now 52.2 per cent triple-vaccinated. Children aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated with 47 per cent of kids aged five to 11 jabbed with their first dose. Victoria has recorded 17 deaths and 6926 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of active cases in the state to 42,016. The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Victoria stands at 319 with 22 people in intensive care, and eight on a ventilator.

