life-style, life, hearing awareness week, hearing awareness day, who making hearing safe, hearing loss, motorsport, engine noise, traffic noise

Some cars have a really enjoyable engine note. In fact, the engine note is one of the things that's most appealing about certain vehicles, whether it be a joyful road car or a particular race car. However, it doesn't matter how enjoyable the individual engine may sound, when it's put in a group, even among its own kind like a race series, it just becomes noise. Seriously. One old-school V8 engine blasting past at an event sounds beastly. Put them in the pack of a race and then move yourself far enough away that you can't actually see the action, and you soon realise that it's a nasty buzzing sound that many, quite understandably, find unbearable. What's actually an issue though, especially around the busiest cities of the world, is not whether a sound is pleasant, it's whether the peak volume you experience, or the constant level of noise from all sources combined, is loud enough to damage your hearing. And it can't be denied that the majority of noise in densely-populated areas is from traffic. When it comes to what your ears can take it's a measure of volume over time, and really high volumes can damage your hearing in a very short time. In fact, the World Health Organisation (WHO) says that 100dB for more than 15 minutes can cause hearing loss, which they define as when someone "is not able to hear or has a hearing threshold of 25dB or more". The WHO also say that 100dB for 15 minutes is the same as experiencing 85dB for a constant eight hour period. The scary part is there are some congested cities around the world that exceed 85dB for more than eight hours at a time. This is a problem because "exposure to loud sounds for any length of time causes fatigue of the ear's sensory cells. The result is temporary hearing loss or tinnitus (a ringing sensation in the hear)," the WHO said in a document explaining their Make Listening Safe campaign. I know I've been silly enough to do this to myself in the past, and I'm sure most of you have too. Far worse though, is when you push your luck too far for too long and permanent damage is caused. "Hearing is a precious faculty, and hearing damage due to excessive noise cannot be reversed. For people who are affected, hearing loss impacts on their overall quality of life, while health care costs for society increase. Noise-induced hearing loss is preventable, and more must be done to ensure that this loss is avoided." When you attend a motorsport event, it's definitely worth protecting your hearing, and that of your little ones. And a lot of parents who attend these events are sensible enough to do this already. The thing about race vehicles though, is noise levels are not directly associated with power output. Just look at Formula 1 as an example. The 1.6L V6 turbocharged hybrid engines used since 2014 make more power but less noise than the 2.4L hybrid V8s they replaced. They make quite a bit less noise than any F1 engine for the preceeding 25 years for that matter, and their power is limited only by the maximum rate of fuel delivery allowed, not from any noise suppression. The primary reason they aren't as loud is because the turbo is always on. The turbo is connected to an electric motor/generator, so if it's not using the energy from the moving exhaust to push more air into the engine, it's harvesting that energy to recharge the battery. In fact, they were less loud than their predecessors by such an amount that to please the noisiest fans they put trumpets on the exhaust outlets to project the sound. As for the constant noise of traffic which does not usually prompt any of us to put hearing protection on, it's worth noting that vehicles sold currently with combustion engines can often be so quiet that the road noise of tyres rolling over the surface and the wind roar as they push through the air is louder, and it gets louder the faster a vehicle moves. Therefore it is traffic density and traffic speed which can determine the sustained volume of any given location, and so it is traffic management and overall transport planning for the whole community that can solve the issue in any location where noise is regularly at a problematic volume.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cpAaGjgJrzMeprrmmenK9y/ea1fbaf9-1060-4f41-a4ae-87b96eb6cc43.jpg/r0_147_3020_1853_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg