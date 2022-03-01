news, latest-news,

Cautionary lessons (parables with a bit of bite) come in all shapes and sizes. One might be a "yeah, nah" moment on a blind corner. Another could involve deciding whether or not to clamber onto the roof after autumn leaves. A third might entail reading Martin Indyk's appraisal of Henry Kissinger's Middle East diplomacy, Master of the Game (Random House. $48.99). Indyk, raised in Australia but twice United States Ambassador to Israel, intends his work to demonstrate Kissinger's proficiency in devising, cajoling, bullying and conniving at the creation of a "Pax Americana, a new, US-dominated regional order". Readers might cavil, beginning with Indyk's title. Israeli, Egyptian and Syrian disengagement from the 1973 Yom Kippur war was more than a game, and Kissinger less than a master. Washington's one big breakthrough in the Middle East, the Camp David accords, represented a radical shift away from Kissinger's objectives and tactics. Other tentative steps forward (the Oslo accords, Israeli withdrawal from Gaza) were achieved without American direction and control. Far more steps backwards (the 1982 Lebanon war, Iran's nuclear weapons program, civil war in Syria, the rise of ISIS) were not curbed or constrained by American engagement. The Iraq war ended as a catastrophic illustration of the folly inherent in an American-led order, while, tragically, the Middle East "peace process" remains a classic oxymoron, dual misnomers in two words alone. Despite those caveats, Indyk's assessment is informed, incisive and insightful - as a narrative, and even more so as a morality play. For countries like Australia, Master of the Game may be read as a worst case scenario, as a warning of what can happen when a superpower seeks to dictate terms to an ally and impose a settlement upon them. Indyk's setting is October and November 1973. Israel had been the victim of surprise attacks from Egypt and Syria. Nonetheless, the Israelis had not only recovered ground but won, taking new territory, surrounding an Egyptian army and advancing to threaten Damascus. Happily, since 1941-42, Australia has confronted no such existential threat. Our troops have fought in American wars, leaving before the ignominious ends in Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan. We have never had to test whether the United States, in invoking the ANZUS Treaty in extremis, would actually risk trading Los Angeles for Sydney in a nuclear exchange. In leading interventions, whether in Timor Leste or the Solomons, our soldiers vastly outmatched their rivals. Like Israel in the Middle East, we have been allowed to depict ourselves to Washington as an unsinkable aircraft carrier, a bulwark of stability and bastion of security in our region. We have therefore felt entitled to present relations with the United States in sentimental and nostalgic terms, recently as "a hundred years of mateship" or "a forever partnership". We have also sustained a few fond illusions, about the calibre of Australian fighters, the value of our insights into South East Asia, or our capacity to help stage-manage events in the Pacific islands. Indyk's book outlines what might happen on the evil day when warm feelings, past loyalties and joint efforts count for less than the junior ally believed possible. What if we became the problem rather than a poster child? How would we cope if our superpower ally had more on the table, wider interests to pursue, other interests to accommodate, all of which mattered more than taking care of Australia? What would we do if our ally presumed to know our interests better than we did ourselves? How might push come to shove? As hypotheticals, we might be asked, so to speak, to commit forces to a conflict involving Taiwan, to take climate change refugees from the Pacific, to establish our own civil nuclear industry, to agree to protectionist market-sharing, to participate in a blockade of North Korea, or to cut off trade with Iran. Australian governments may well decide that such actions would serve our interests, but ours should be the government making those choices. In 1996, after his first meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, Bill Clinton asked if the Israeli prime minister understood who the superpower was in their relationship. In 1973 Kissinger permitted nobody to harbour any such illusions. Any junior ally might be wary of an American negotiator distinguished by "trademark obfuscation", "guile and hubris", "relentless verbal bludgeoning and blandishments", overweening vanity, one "blinkered by his pursuit of order and stability", who "did not believe in peace as an achievable or even desirable objective". Some of those descriptions are meant to be back-handed compliments, but they also suggest the extent to which lies and half-truths, ignorance of facts on the ground, failure to consult, bluff and game-playing were integral in Kissinger's repertoire. "Candour and truth became casualties." Moreover, allies in a subordinate position might rightly worry about a superpower blind-sided by an oil embargo, consumed by the Watergate scandal and fumbling its détente with Russia. Strong nerves are required if the senior partner threatens to delay or cut off arms shipments, then talks about "turning on" its ally. No ally would want to be forced to ask, as did Israel's prime minister, "is there any point at which the US will say (insert name of another country) is right". Or, as Golda Meir ruefully noted later on, "when there is no choice, then there is no choice". She might have adjourned to read Thucydides' grimly realistic Melian dialogue, but we should steadfastly resist following suit.

