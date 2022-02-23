news, crime,

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man charged over the fire that badly damaged Old Parliament House late last year. Dylan Wilson, aged in his late 30s, failed to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning, when he was due to be charged with joint commission arson. Mr Wilson, from Lindendale in NSW, has previously been charged with assaulting a front-line community service provider and resisting a territory public official in connection with the blaze on December 30. Magistrate Louise Taylor said Mr Wilson's name had been called outside the courtroom twice, but he had not turned up. Noting Mr Wilson had previously been before the court for a breach of bail, she issued a warrant for his arrest. Another man accused of involvement in the fire, Ryan Dean Harder, was due to enter pleas to four charges on Wednesday. One of the allegations is joint commission arson. Ms Taylor said the 40-year-old Melbourne man had written to the court requesting an adjournment, which she granted. Mr Harder's case is due to return to court on April 20. The two men are among several people charged in relation to last year's fire, which caused damage estimated to be worth more than $4 million. A group of protesters, which had been camping nearby at the time, had been trying unsuccessfully to evict officials from public buildings.

