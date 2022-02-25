sport, cricket,

A cricket podcast may well have been the inspiration behind Dean and Mark Solway's "special" feat at Freebody Oval last weekend, as they became just the fourth set of brothers in history to both score a century in the same Cricket ACT first grade match. "I was listening to a podcast throughout the week where Mitch Marsh was just talking about the hundred he made with his brother [Shaun] and what that meant to him. It was pretty funny that I was listening to that and then ended up doing the same," Mark said. "Maybe subconsciously it inspired us. I guess I manifested it into the universe. "It was probably the most special day of my cricketing life." Mark's knock of 110 and Dean's 124 not-out led Queanbeyan District to a bonus-point win over North Canberra-Gungahlin in the CACT one-day competition. They were only the second brother duo from the club to each score a ton in the same first-grade match since Clarrie and Sid Hincksman did so in 1926/27. The Solway brothers had been in the position before but one batsman had always fallen before both had reached a century. This time around, they weren't going to let that happen. "We got to a point where we were both at 80 and said to each other, 'Let's make sure we end up with triple figures together'. We were chatting in the middle every over," Dean said. "After I got mine I was pretty keen to make sure I stayed out there and was around when Mark got his 100 as well." Over on an adjacent oval, their dad, ACT cricket legend Peter Solway, was quietly watching on proudly as he competed in the club's third grade match. "He was super happy for us both. It's a pretty rare thing to say you've scored a hundred with your brother. He was chuffed for us," Dean said. "I had no idea about the record. It was pretty special to do it at a club we're both super proud of, having grown up as young kids watching dad playing for Queanbeyan and ACT." The Queanbeyan men backed up the next day to claim victory in the T20 Blast grand final, and they're hungry to bring more silverware to the club currently sitting atop the ladder in the season's last one-day competition. "It is still up for grabs. I don't remember a season where we've had so many contributors across the team. We've had a pretty good season to date," Dean said. "We're feeling pretty good that we can certainly cause a stir in the last comp." The Bluebags face a double-header this weekend with Western District at Freebody Oval on Saturday, followed by Eastlake at Kingston Oval on Sunday.

