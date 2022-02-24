Canberra 'least-known' capital city in the world

news, latest-news,

Canberra is the least-known capital city in the developed world, according to a new study. As travel restrictions loosen, theknowledgeacademy.com asked which popular capital cities tourists knew the least. It used online analytics tool Ahrefs to discover which high GDP countries had the most search queries relating to their capital city. Canberra came out on top. Way out on top. There were 4.68 million annual searches querying what was Australia's capital city. That compared to 2.976 million annual searches asking what the capital of Canada was. Ottawa was the second-least known capital city, but some truckers might be changing that. The third-least known capital city was Beijing in China, which had 2.868 million searches. At the other end of the scale, London was the best-known capital city. There were just 192,000 annual searches for the capital of the United Kingdom. Also well known was Washington, with 253,200 searches for the capital of the United States. So, Canberra had 18 times more searches than its powerhouse American counterpart.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/032876e6-a2bf-44e9-8376-9b188acb57c0.jpg/r0_374_5000_3199_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg