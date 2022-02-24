news, latest-news, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin

Ukrainians in Canberra say they feel the impact of Russia's aggression against their nation with heavy hearts, and that they want peace, freedom and democracy. Parish priest at St Volodymyr's in Lyneham, Wally Kalinecki, said the potential for deadly conflict in Ukraine was on the minds of parishioners. "We don't want war. I go back to the leader of our Catholic Church, Pope Francis, who prayed for peace for Ukraine and a change of heart for the aggressors," he said. "People are saddened." Fr Kalinecki said the community was praying that Russian president Vladimir Putin would pull back from invasion, and come to his senses in realising that conflict would kill many within his own military. The parish priest hoped Ukraine would remain a free nation, and that Ukrainians would continue to be Christians while also being tolerant of other religions. "I'm hoping the moderate and Christian elements in Russia do step up, and the rest of the world supports them," Fr Kalinecki said. Parishioner at St. Volodymyr's, Mary Harbuz, said watching Russia's actions against Ukraine was a very difficult experience, and one she felt with "a heavy, heavy heart". She said Mr Putin had told lies about Ukraine's history, and wanted control of the nation. However the Ukrainian people wanted freedom and democracy, Mrs Harbuz said. "It's a wonderful country, and we love it, and we do not want to give Putin an inch of it," she said. "Our people want democracy, freedom and a free Ukraine, and most Ukrainians want Ukraine to be in NATO ... If we are not in NATO, Putin will conquer us fully." Mrs Harbuz, who moved to Australia from Ukraine two years ago, said the Ukrainian people were resilient and would do their best to keep the nation free from Russian occupation. "Ukrainian people will defend their country to the last, we will never give up," she said. READ MORE: Thousands of Ukrainians in Australia and their supporters took to the streets on Sunday in a series of nationwide rallies against Russia's actions against Ukraine, marching in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide and Canberra. US president Joe Biden and Prime Minister Scott Morrison have both said the Russian invasion of Ukraine has started, and along with European nations announced expanded sanctions targeting Russia's elites and financial institutions. Mr Putin has amassed more than 150,000 troops near Ukraine's borders, according to US estimates, and ordered soldiers into Russian-backed separatist territories in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Mr Morrison has instructed Immigration Minister Alex Hawke to accelerate the processing of 430 visa applications to Australia from Ukraine, and will speak to the Ukrainian and Polish prime ministers about humanitarian support as Ukrainians flee the conflict. Australia would be able to accept Ukrainians into the country through multiple visa streams, Mr Morrison said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

