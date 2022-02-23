Queanbeyan Multicultural Festival fun

news, latest-news,

The Queanbeyan Multicultural Festival is on Sunday in Queanbeyan Park from 10am to 4pm. There will be food and performances from around the world. The main stage will feature dancers from across the globe, there will also be activities for kids and sporting demonstrations. The park is in Lowe Street, Queanbeyan. The festival is presented by the Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council, which says it is about "colour, movement, food, love and learning the many amazing cultures that make up our community".

