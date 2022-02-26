news, latest-news,

Just after the summer holidays and before the new year really gets rolling, the welcome trailer for the French film festival appears on the cinema screen. Ahh, that return invite to a vibrant new world of movie experiences. The festival is huge around Australia, and the bush capital just loves it. "We are the biggest festival of French cinema outside France, in the world. Australians love French movies and in Canberra we love them the most," says Nancy Ford-Waites, director (education and experience) at the Alliance Francaise in Canberra. "That's because, out of all the state capitals, we have the highest per capita rate of attendance. Per capita, we win!" I was speaking to Nancy and to Karine Mauris, the French Cultural Attache, last week about the blockbuster festival heading our way. Karine has been artistic director of the festival since 2020. "Each Australian capital city has its own special events on offer during the festival which is showcasing 42 films this year," says Nancy. "Here in Canberra, we also have five special events on offer. We have the opening and closing night films, both of which are Australian premieres, and three other events, each of which has a special focus: on gastronomy, on the environment, and we have what we call a ladies night." The opening night film is Lost Illusions, which has just received a record number of nominations at the Césars, the French equivalent to the Oscars. It's an adaptation of the classic French novel by Honoré de Balzac, "eerily" attuned to the anxieties of the modern media age. It follows the journey of an idealistic young man in 19th-century France who leaves the provinces behind for the Parisian beau monde, only to discover that everything has its price. The closing night film, the comedy Fly Me Away, is about a privileged but directionless young man who is assigned to care for a young person with a serious congenital disorder. Closing night features a humanistic feel-good riposte to the mood of Lost Illusions. "I see a relationship," says Karine, "between these two films. The closing night film has to finish the conversation that was begun on the opening night." Interesting to think of it that way. It would be my guess that a lot of Canberrans who attend the festival are already largely Francophile, and that's fantastic. But I want to know what Nancy and Karine would you say to people who aren't necessarily fans of all things French. What would they say to entice them to see a French movie with subtitles and all that? "Great question. So, what makes French movies different? What can I say about why you have to come and see French movies? I really think it's the freedom of the French film, the openness of the French cinema," Karine says. "To be able to speak about love differently, to be able to speak about society without taboo. To be able to speak about everything, without limits." "French directors are not afraid to shock, but they always do it with a lot of humanity. The festival is a window on our freedom." I agree, yes, we do expect French films to be out there. In a world on screen dominated by sequels and prequels, and established commercial formulas, we anticipate something unpredictable from French cinema. "Even if it's a romantic comedy, you're not sure if it will finish well. Whether you win or don't win is not important, because the DNA of French cinema is in the storytelling. It's the journey that counts." Another thing I need to ask: It's become hard to think of French cinema these days without cross-referencing it with the hit TV comedy series, Call My Agent, (Dix Pour Cent), about the goings on in a Parisian screen casting agency. Has it had an impact on the cinema industry? All the regular cast in Call My Agent were unknowns before the show's success, and are now stars in their own right. Laure Calamy, the irresistible lead in Antoinette in the Cévennes at the AFFFF last year, is in Full Time this year. Her film is one of Nancy's special picks. The Young Lovers starring the wonderful veteran star, Fanny Ardant, is one of Karine's special picks. It is among the six films listed as "our favourites". The five other films in this particular category are Love Songs for Tough Guys, Happening, Hear Me Out, The Kitchen Brigade and La Traviata, My Brothers and I. But what does "our favourites", mean? "As cultural attache curating the film for the festival," Karine explains, "I was sent to Cannes." "What I look for in a movie is emotion. The response to these particular films at Cannes was so incredible - the standing ovations, the laughter and the tears - that I had to put them in this special category." In the festival program, there is also a category for movies that did well in competition at the Cannes film festival, including the latest from Francois Ozon and Jacques Audiard. The latest films from Emmanuelle Bercot and Cedric Klapisch, other French auteurs held in very high regard, are also screening. As is the new film from Celine Sciamma (director of the stunning Portrait of a Lady on Fire), which was a nominee for best film at the Berlin festival.. The French stars are out in force, including Juliette Binoche in her first ever turn opposite Vincent Lindon in Fire, directed by the wonderful Claire Denis. Romain Duris, Virginie Efira, Catherine Deneuve, Jean Dujardin, Cecile de France and many more thesps take a bow. Gerard Depardieu makes several appearances, including his star turn in Maigret, directed by Patrice Leconte. Science fiction and action films that deploy CGI and SFX are unusual in a cinema that characteristically concentrates on human relationships. There hasn't been much French sci-fi since the films of Luc Besson, but this year the AFFFF offers Paul W.R's Last Journey, a futuristic vision from a young first-time director. And it does also have Jean Reno. There is so much on offer. It's the usual challenge to summarise. There are stories from outside the "hexagon", from Francophone communities in Mali, Canada, and Lebanon, and elsewhere, and there is new and emerging talent to celebrate, including the story of a young man torn between his desire and his ideals. A Tale of Love and Desire, directed by Tunisian filmmaker Leyla Bouzid, is heralded as one of the major discoveries of the 2021 Cannes film festival. Have to catch that one. See you there.

