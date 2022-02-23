sport, brumbies, act brumbies, brumbies rugby, super rugby, super rugby teams, super rugby team lists, super rugby pacific, dan mckellar, chris feauai-sautia

A two-time Wallaby has a chance to reignite his Super Rugby career in Canberra with Chris Feauai-Sautia set to pull on the ACT Brumbies jersey for the first time. Feauai-Sautia has been named on Dan McKellar's bench for a Super Rugby Pacific clash with the Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium on Saturday. The former Queensland Reds whiz kid comes onto the bench in place of Ollie Sapsford, with Brumbies coach McKellar hoping a carefully curated pre-season program can reignite the ex-Wallaby's career. The prodigiously-gifted winger was signed by the Reds while he was still at school in 2011, the most capped Australian Schoolboy of all time seemingly destined for bigger things. But while he played two Tests and earned 81 Super Rugby caps, Feauai-Sautia's career was derailed by soft tissue injuries, busted shoulders and groin problems. MORE RUGBY UNION So he arrived in Canberra as something of a project that had to be rebuilt, with the club hoping a revised training program can unlock the 28-year-old's potential. "He's certainly never going to be doing a full program in terms of 100 per cent of the program," McKellar said. "We take the attitude there that we're better off to get him to do 100 per cent of three quarters of the program, so we look after him, manage him, and don't break him. He's applied himself well. "We pretty much had to rebuild him to get him ready and robust enough to play Super Rugby. We can only put plans in place, he's got to have the right attitude to get the work done. "[Speed and rehabilitation coach] Josh Strahorn and [physiotherapist] Dave Wellington have done a tremendous job in getting him into the shape he is in now. "He had a good hit out last week for the Runners. Obviously he's been around Super Rugby and Australian rugby for a long time. He's come down here and we pretty much needed to rebuild him, and he's worked really hard to get his body in good shape. "Powerful footballer with ball in hand and he has been working hard on his defensive efforts as well, so excited to get Chris in a Brumbies jersey." McKellar has made a handful of changes to the squad that pipped the Western Force in round one. Nick Frost starts at lock in place of Cadeyrn Neville, who misses the game with a shoulder injury, with flanker Jahrome Brown added to the bench for his first game of the season. Lachlan Lonergan will start at hooker with highly-regarded youngster Billy Pollard set to earn his second cap off the bench, with Folau Fainga'a rotated out of the 23. McKellar has made clear his desire to rotate an all-star cast of hookers, and now the policy is being carried over to the scrumhalf department with Ryan Lonergan set to start ahead of Nic White. "Whitey is full of energy, trains incredibly hard, leaves everything out on the field. He's not at the front end of his career anymore, he has certainly got a long way to go in his career, but we've got to make sure we manage him and look after him," McKellar said. "He's coming to terms with that, he understands it's all about prolonging his career. At the same time, Lonners deserves an opportunity and has worked really hard. He gets a chance to start the game this week with Whitey finishing it." SUPER RUGBY PACIFIC ROUND TWO Saturday: ACT Brumbies v Fijian Drua at Canberra Stadium, 2.35pm. Tickets from Ticketek. Broadcast live on Stan. Brumbies squad: 1. James Slipper, 2. Lachlan Lonergan, 3. Allan Alaalatoa (c), 4. Darcy Swain, 5. Nick Frost, 6. Rob Valetini, 7. Rory Scott, 8. Pete Samu, 9. Ryan Lonergan, 10. Noah Lolesio, 11. Andy Muirhead, 12. Irae Simone, 13. Len Ikitau, 14. Tom Wright, 15. Tom Banks. Reserves: 16. Billy Pollard, 17. Scott Sio, 18. Tom Ross, 19. Ed Kennedy, 20. Jahrome Brown, 21. Nic White, 22. Chris Feauai-Sautia, 23. Jesse Mogg. Drua squad: 1. Kaliopasi Uluilakepa, 2. Tevita Ikanivere, 3. Samuela Tawake, 4. Isoa Nasilasila, 5. Ratu Rotuisolia, 6. Vilive Miramira, 7. Kitione Salawa, 8. Nemani Nagusa (c), 9. Simione Kuruvoli, 10. Caleb Muntz, 11. Vinaya Habosi, 12. Kalaveti Ravouvou, 13. Apisalome Vota, 14. Onisi Ratave, 15. Baden Kerr. Reserves: 16. Mesulame Dolokoto, 17. Timoci Sauvoli, 18. Manasa Saulo, 19. Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, 20. Meli Derenalagi, 21. Joseva Tamani, 22. Peni Matawalu, 23. Napolioni Bolaca

