news, latest-news,

The Brindabella Summer Markets are back for 2022. Located at Town Square Oval at the Brindabella Business Park, the markets are on Thursday from 10.30am to 2.30pm. A range of local Canberra businesses sell their wares including food and drink, crafts and giftware and lots of handmade items. Stallholders will include everyone from Krave Juice to Leafy Sea Dragon Artwork to Lollys R Us to Mrs Terrarium to Muddy Fingers Pottery and more.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32suSVsqH3pdw6NJyh92X9D/7d2fb785-1ce2-4165-815b-2929aa9ed5a9.jpg/r2_66_1021_642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg