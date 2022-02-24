Times Past: February 24, 1984

news, history,

The federal government was hiring a university professor to teach "plain English" to the public service, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1984. It had also hired a consultant and a communications expert from Flinders University to eliminate jargon from government forms. The Special Minister for State, Mr Young, said, in a statement that unnecessary jargon used by public servants in official forms and publications made people resentful, sometimes caused people to miss out on their entitlements and cost the government money. A plain-English project under the direction of Professor Robert Eagleson would aim to ensure that government publications were comprehensible. Also a special team would review all government forms, including the Australian Taxation Office's Form S. A discussion paper prepared by the Department of the Special Minister of State and issued that week estimated that the real cost of forms in some departments was tens of millions of dollars a year. Mr Young said the review of forms and the use of simple English in all government material meant that the public could look forward to a much easier time in dealings with the government. Simple forms were not only easier to complete, they were also cheaper, because people made fewer mistakes trying to fill them out and less time and money had to be spent following them up. "There is no reason why people should have to put up with this, and the government intends to do as much as possible to sec that forms are made easier to understand and to complete," he said. A number of departments, including the Taxation Office and the Departments of Health, Veterans' Affairs, Social Security and Attorney General's, had agreed to take part in a pilot scheme to improve their forms. See https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/12868441

