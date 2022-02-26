life-style, life, Dream Screen, Ultra Violette, Nu Colour Bioadaptive BB+ Skin Loving Foundation

Multitasking cosmetics that provide more than one bang for your buck are commonplace these days - think a liquid or cream tint that can be applied to your lips and cheeks. Advancements in product development has allowed this to progress way beyond where you can pop a wash of colour, to now include some serious benefits to your skin. Check out these two products that launched in the past few months, which provide so much more than flawless coverage for your face. Coverage with suncare Ultra Violette's Dream Screen launched with 11 shades after customers asked for a tinted SPF 50 that could be reapplied during the day. "The aim of Dream Screen is to provide a dreamy, glowy complexion that combines suncare and make-up," says company co-founder Ava Chandler-Matthews. "It was really hard to find the right balance of hydration, glow, overall skin benefits and high SPF protection. We spent a lot time getting this right with our chemist, as sometimes adding too many skincare ingredients in would mean the SPF would test a little lower than what we were happy with. "There are also a few limitations with working with SPF and utilising the filters we did - it's also a pretty costly process, but after two years we were so happy with the end result." Coverage with skincare Make-up that acts as skincare is a huge bonus for people who want to address a skin issue while also covering any subsequent imperfections. Nu Skin recently introduced a new and innovative formula, Nu Colour Bioadaptive BB+ Skin Loving Foundation. The unique foundation protects and nourishes like a BB cream. It's enriched with hyaluronic acid and rose ferment for soothing hydration, and also contains bioadaptive cocoa seed extract. Rich in peptides, this ingredient works to protect skin from the damaging effects of environmental stressors.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/aXbQqPFQZXxqQVWT4Cngtq/bfde7908-016f-4d01-841b-1fac76d45700.jpg/r0_398_7987_4911_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg