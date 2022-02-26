news, latest-news,

The other day I found myself digging around in my bag for a pen, a search that proved futile. It's not something that happens to me very often; moving from home back to the office, between school pick-ups, drop-offs and midday calls from said school informing me of ominous symptoms that may or may not be you-know-what, has led to a certain degree of unacceptable chaos, leading to a temporary lack of pens. But although Jerry Seinfeld does a great bit on how nobody ever has a pen, and we're forever apologetically asking everyone around us for one - "where are all the pens?" - this is not something I usually relate to. I know exactly where my pens are: on my desk at home, in a box, ordered through Officeworks. I get a full box, spread them through my bag, scatter them on my desk and by my bedside, so that I am never one of Seinfeld's victims (not that I would mind - it's funny because it's true, etc). And they're not any pens, either, but only ever blue felt-tips. While I'm not too fussy about brands - the current box is Artline200 0.4mm Fineline - I've always been very specific about the colour. I can't use black or red or any random hue. I can't deal with biros, or pencils. Blue just feels professional and efficient. It just helps me think more clearly. I'm always mildly fascinated by those (many) people who can write fluently with anything that comes to hand. It seems unfocused, somehow. Or maybe I'm the one unable to focus without the right instruments. Then again, every reporter will have experienced a moment of pure adrenaline, when almost anything will do as long as you can get the words down. There's a great scene in the 1990 film The Paper - a film I was required to watch when studying journalism at university - when Michael Keaton and Randy Quade are speeding back through Manhattan to the newsroom of their tabloid daily at midnight to STOP THE PRESSES. They have the scoop, and are both laughing at the thrill. "There is literally butter coming out of my pen!" Quade exclaims as he scribbles madly. Ahhh, butter. There's no better feeling than the story that writes itself - whether it comes out of a blue felt-tip, a blunt pencil, crappy biro or the notes app on your phone. Truth be told, it's the reason most of us keep on being journalists. Back in the 1990s, I was quite taken by the luscious ABC miniseries Brides of Christ. I say luscious because it had a glittering cast of soon-to-be-megastars all lighting up the screen. Naomi Watts, Kym Wilson, Russell Crowe. It was also very dramatic, and with some excellent nun garb - long robes, dangling rosaries - as well as forbidden love, teen sex, shameful pregnancies, and all the guiltful horror the Catholic Church managed to heap on its faithful during the 1960s. What's stayed with me most, though, is a scene at the very end, in which the protagonist, Sister Mary Catherine (the luminous Josephine Bryne), has left the church, written a book about it, and is telling an audience her story. Among them is Naomi Watts, a goody-goody schoolgirl for most of the series, but now a journalist. She looks awesome - tousled hair, great 60s blouse - and she's listening avidly and writing it all down in a notebook with a pencil. That's who I'll be, I realised. A journalist, writing down what someone says, and then telling people about it. Of course, being a teenager, it seemed to matter that I had all the accoutrements to hand - the hair, the top, the pencil. I wrote with freshly sharpened pencils for several years, until I went to uni, and it was felt-tip pens all the way. When I finally did become a journalist, I was on the courts round, filling notebook after notebook with scribbles. The notebooks themselves were important too, back then. The office stationery cupboard had piles of generic spiral reporter pads. It mattered to me that they were all the same - predictable, manageable. Once out of the courts and back in the newsroom, or out and about on the arts beat, I started recording all my interviews - prohibited in courtrooms - and the frantic note-taking was no longer necessary. The classic reporter's notebooks are also becoming scarce. A cursory glance around today's morning conference confirms a panoply of choices - fancy hardbacks, battered spirals, pretty little thingies, those sturdy black-and-red classics. We all use our phones to record interviews, and transcribing programs to feed them back to us. I wonder what's been lost in this process? But the pens remain. As does the elusive promise of butter flowing into the page.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9gmjQxX8MpSQh6J68NHMnY/87417714-bc71-4918-b4b8-9e52a2039206.jpg/r2_250_4894_3014_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg