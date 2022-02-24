Gift of the cod: Canberra Native Cup set for lively finish

news, latest-news,

Balmy evenings, improving water quality and active fish have made this year's instalment of the Canberra Native Cup fishing tournament a resounding success to date. As we tick over the halfway mark of the annual competition, the organisers couldn't be happier with the calibre of fishing on offer at the tournament's two locations - Lake Ginninderra and Lake Burley Griffin. Participants have caught a plenty of redfin, a steady stream of solid golden perch and a handful of outstanding Murray cod up to 82cm. Lake Ginninderra has produced the best action so far, with the majority of fish coming from around the edges where the water is at its warmest. The back end of the tournament traditionally produces the best fishing, so everyone involved is gearing up for what promises to be a lively finish to the event. On the coast, anglers fishing the FAD (Fish Aggregation Device) off Narooma report increasing numbers of dolphin fish to 8kg around the floating structure. Acres of bait along the rocks and beaches is attracting salmon, tailor, frigate mackerel and kingfish. READ MORE: While the salmon are a bit patchy, the average sized fish makes it worth putting in the effort, with 3kg specimens showing up. Tathra Wharf remains the go-to location for frigate mackerel. They're being caught on tiny metal slices and jigs fished on ultra-light spin gear. Sporadic schools of jumbo salmon are cruising past the wharf, too; when one of these beasts grabs a little lure attached to 2kg line, things get interesting! At least one solid kingfish was hooked from the Moruya Breakwall recently, with the 10-minute fight ending in tears for the angler. There will be more in the area for sure. In the mountains, the streams are producing the best dry fly fishing action of the summer so far, with hordes of feisty little browns and rainbows on offer in all the waterways.

