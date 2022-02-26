news, latest-news,

On our honeymoon, back when dinosaurs roamed the earth, the woman I love thanked me for taking pains to hire a troupe of local repertory actors. As usual, the praise was unearned. That compliment was offered deep in Tasmania's Huon Valley, when we stopped for a counter lunch at the pub in Cygnet. Every bar stool was occupied, all by blokes sporting the same uniform. Woollen beanies on their heads were complemented by old footy jumpers, loose trackie pants and Blundstone boots. Those blokes were all doing the same things with their hands, cuddling a beer with one while having a bit of a scratch with the other. A television above the bar was showing Sesame Street and every single drinker was joining in the song numbers. As a mainlander, the woman I love had expected Tasmania to be replete with exotic landscapes and eccentric folk, obstinately different, sometimes cantankerously so. Cygnet's pub exceeded her expectations. As a sixth-generation Tasmanian on both sides of my family, I am prepared not just to admit elements of truth in mainlanders' stereotypes but to take pride in them. The mainlanders' side of that bargain includes not making inane Tasmanian jokes, not mispronouncing Ouse - let alone Launceston - and not presuming that any but a couple of spots on the mainland could stand comparison with Cradle Mountain, the three Capes on the Tasman peninsula or the quite perfect Wineglass Bay. You know that you have arrived back home when people you have never met ask you how long you have been away. Even if the answer is many years, on the other side of the world, the interval away seems both a longer and a shorter time. The fee for acceptance back home is meagre. All you need to do is to demonstrate an unfeigned and undiluted love for the place. Tasmania makes that task easy. That state's artful advertising tells the truth; you can, indeed, "come down for air". Nostalgia and sentiment are not synonymous with loving a theme park or a tourist trap. In Tasmania I recently found modernity intruding at the edges. Although a distillery now lurks around every corner, locals retain their tribal loyalty to Cascade or Boags beer, never to the two brands in turn. I have enjoyed scallop pies for decades, but eating one with wakame (a subtly sweet local kelp) was a novelty for me. The splendid Summer Kitchen in Ranelagh may have discovered quinoa, but also serves a wonderful, traditional Huon beef pie with home-made chutney. One shop sold lamingtons as "chocolate-coconut cakes", but I forgave them on the basis that they were pandering to ignorant tourists from lands far away. Another café advertised "fried chicken with cocktails"; perhaps they meant the pink, viscous cocktail sausages I devoured as a kid. True eccentricity, though, is sustained by people rather than by quinoa, wakame or cocktails. People impart the real texture and flavour to home, just as they do to homelands elsewhere. Any mainlander who considered themselves typically Australian - laconic, dry or wry - would be rapidly outclassed by committed Tasmanians. My son and I recently clambered down the steps to Remarkable Cave. That title itself is inimitably Tasmanian, on a par with Sleepy Bay and Friendly Beaches, if a notch or two below Diddledum Plains, Paradise Lost and Nowhere Else. Two swimmers came up the path towards us, dripping from a dunking in the frigid Southern Ocean (whose other shore is, after all, in Antarctica). Asked about conditions in the water, they drolly noted: "It was a bit fresh". In and out of the same waters, my father always maintained that you were only cold when you retreated to the beach, and then only because of the wind. From such falsehoods is a child's education fabricated. Dad would have respected other swimmers at Bicheno, supposedly a warm and sunny outpost. When I asked how to avoid rips on a freezing, windy day, they offered advice out of a Tolkien or George Martin novel: "Just go straight out into the wild wash". Dad would also have recognised a farmer selling us purple garlic. When we inquired about the colour, he replied - with only one whiff of condescension - that the variety was what everyone grew where he had lived all his life, and that they were "not too bad". I have been told that Chinese includes many qualifiers before the adjective "good", but none as emphatic as saying "not bad". So it is at a Tasmanian garlic farm. The farmer's were old verities. Evandale's Georgian architecture and Devonport's dog beach offered something new but were upstaged by a '50s caravan, doubling as a coffee cart, overlooking Pirate's Bay. You could happily quaff caffeine while coming down for air.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Z4Q6sUEHdcmw72MBPYgZkU/c3e02887-d76b-4748-8dd5-72c1a2e263cd.jpg/r1_0_999_564_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg