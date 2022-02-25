Times Past: February 25, 1982

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Motorists avoiding paying for parking were faced with an unwelcome surprise in 1982, after the manager of Capital Parking decided to take action against them. The main boom-gate parking area in Civic was paid parking until 6pm, after which time the staff would leave and the boom-gates would be raised. Motorists had been driving into the carpark in the mornings, and only leaving once the boom-gates opened. Capital Parking manager, Mr Longin, said he would deter all-day parkers by having staff remain at the carpark until 8pm. Parking would be free after 6pm, but motorists who parked all day would need to pay the fee up to 6pm. The other option would be to sit in the carpark for an additional two hours until the staff left. Despite Mr Longin's attempts to discourage people from parking all-day in his carpark, the first few days of his changes did little to dissuade long-stay parkers, as there were still many cars parked after 6pm. He was not swayed by this, though, as he was sure people would run out of time or money eventually. See: https://trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/13935328

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/8035d252-7ce9-48e8-aa35-cdef44b025d7.png/r103_91_507_319_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg