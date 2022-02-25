news, latest-news,

The victims of former Forrest Tennis Club coach John Walter have welcomed an ACT crackdown on organisations that fail to sign on to the national redress scheme. The ACT government on Thursday introduced the power to withdraw grants and name and shame institutions like Forrest Tennis Club that deny victims access to Commonwealth redress. Victims of Crime Commissioner Heidi Yates said the decision had been warmly welcomed by survivors of Mr Cattle and their families. "Victim-survivors simply want to see the abuse acknowledged," Ms Yates said. "They want to be assured that the club is taking all reasonable steps to protect current and future young players and they want the club to demonstrate their commitment to the safety of players." The club was banned from receiving Commonwealth grants in 2021 when it was named as one of three institution that failed to join the scheme, after a royal commission into institutional child sexual abuse. While its application for the current round of ACT sport funding will not be considered, Forrest Tennis Club received a $55,000 grant from the ACT government to upgrade lighting in 2021. Ms Yates said Forrest Tennis Club's ongoing delay to sign onto the scheme sent a disturbing message to any parent, child or young person currently involved in the club. READ MORE: "Forrest Tennis Club has failed to even acknowledge the abuse that took place at the club some 40 years ago," she said. "In doing so, it is perpetuating a culture of secrecy and denial that is simply unacceptable in a local community organisation." Ms Yates said members of Forrest Tennis Club should reflect on their role in acknowledging the suffering individuals endured, and what they can do to help victim-survivors access counselling, an apology and a recognition payment through the scheme. "Over 60 institutions in the ACT have already joined the scheme and in doing so have clearly indicated their support for survivors of sexual abuse and the importance of ensuring their institutions are safe for young people," she said. "I find it hard to imagine anyone choosing the club as a club of choice for their children, when they continue to demonstrate such disregard for past criminal conduct and abuses." ACT Attorney General Shane Rattenbury said it was important institutions that declined or delayed participation in the scheme were subject to appropriate consequences. The ACT government joined the national redress scheme in 2018, along with other Australian jurisdictions. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc76cd74xo413lukqibik.jpg/r10_56_4176_2410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg