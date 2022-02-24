Forrest Tennis Club denied funding for ongoing failure to join national redress scheme

news, latest-news,

The ACT has cracked down on organisations that fail to provide redress to victims of child sexual abuse by introducing power to withdraw grants and name and shame institutions. The Forrest Tennis Club will not be eligible for grants or in-kind support until it joins the national redress scheme, following a strengthening of ACT government sanctions policy. The club was already banned from receiving Australian government grants after it was named in 2021 as one of three institution which failed to join the scheme, after a royal commission into institutional child sexual abuse. Sighting financial difficulty, the club's refusal has meant sexual abuse victims of former coach John Walter Cattle have not had access to Commonwealth redress. The ACT's new sanctions policy allows the ACT Government to remove support and publicly name an institution after it has been named by the Commonwealth. ACT Attorney General Shane Rattenbury said it important institutions that decline or delay participation in the scheme are subject to appropriate consequences. "That is why today, I publicly name the Forrest Tennis Club, and strongly encourage it to join the scheme so that survivors can access the redress they deserve," Mr Rattenbury said. "Until the club joins the scheme it will not be eligible for ACT government grants or in-kind support, and I have advised the club of this." READ MORE: The national redress scheme provides redress for eligible survivors of institutional child sexual abuse including monetary payment, psychological care, and counselling. Other redress provided to victims has included an apology from the responsible government or non-government institution. The ACT government joined the national redress scheme in 2018, along with other Australian jurisdictions.

