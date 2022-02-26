life-style, discounts, deals, coupons, promo codes, books, reading, education, world book day

World Book Day has been encouraging children to read for the past 25 years. It started in the United Kingdom and Ireland with children in full-time education given a voucher to spend on books. This year's theme is "you are a reader" and studies show sharing stories together for just ten minutes a day will encourage a love of reading. Australian Coupons may not be handing out free books, but they have compiled a list of great deals so you can get your hands on some books to foster great reading habits in your family. Booktopia is one of Australia's most popular online book retailers. Booktopia has more than 4 million books in their database that have been classified into a variety of subjects to make it easier for you to shop. Get 25 per cent off the top 100 bestsellers at Booktopia. Dymocks Books has nearly 60 stores, selling not only fiction and non-fiction but also stationery and educational tools, perfect for fostering a love of reading and school in children. Get 20 per cent off sitewide at Dymocks. Angus & Robertson has been supporting Australian authors and readers since 1886. Now purely an online book shop, Angus & Robertson reaches Australians where ever they may live. Get free shipping off your next order. Read more: For more great deals on World Book Day, check out the discount coupons at australiancoupons.com.au Read more and pay less with QBD Books. QBD Books has more than 2 million books at reasonable prices. Get free shipping on orders over $60 at QBD Books. Fishpond has an online pool of more than 25 million products ranging from books and movies to toys, sports equipment and even kitchen gadgets. Get up to 90 per cent off popular books at Fishpond. And for those who prefer magazines to books, get 81 per cent off biz and current affairs magazines, including AQ, Money and TIME magazines, at isubscribe. isubscribe has been bringing readers their monthly subscriptions of all their favourite magazines for more than 20 years. Disclaimer: While ACM has endeavoured to ensure that the information above is correct at the time of publishing, deals are subject to change without notice.

