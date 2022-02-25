news, latest-news,

The Royal Canberra Show opens on Friday and many kids will be heading straight to the showbag hall after missing out last year. COVID saw the 2021 show cancelled but this year all the fun, excitement and colour is back Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Bensons, the biggest showbag company in Australia, is on site at Exhibition Park in Canberra, spokesman Greg Andersen saying the excitement was building. The company was at the Maitland show last week but, before then, hadn't been to a show since last year's Royal Easter in Sydney due to the pandemic. "Oh, 100 per cent, 100 per cent [the atmosphere is building]. People are really looking forward to it," Mr Andersen said. The showbags, he says, will range in price from $5 to $30, covering everything from Assassin's Creed to Barbie. "This year I would have to say the three top ones are Cocomelon, Bluey and Hatchimals," Mr Andersen said. "You've still got your Berty Beetles, you've still got your Cadbury, all the traditional chocolate. All the ones you'll find at the Royal Easter Show, you'll find at Canberra." Bensons have been in the showbag game for 37 years. There is a magic to it, Mr Andersen reckons. "In Australia, it's been bred into us. There's nowhere else in the world that sells showbags," he said. "It's the idea of going home, pulling it apart, seeing what's in it. "All showbags have a value in them now and they're all licensed bags. It's a big thing now. The days of the ruler and the pencil, they're gone. We have bags with caps, backpacks, even radios and remote-controlled cars in them."

