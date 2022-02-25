news, federal-politics, regional news, Anne Webster, Paul Fletcher, Facebook, Google, newspapers, News Media Bargaining Code

A lack of government support was the top issue impacting regional news services, according to a survey of regional news consumers conducted by a parliamentary inquiry this month. Communications Minister Paul Fletcher asked Federal Parliament's communications and arts committee in December to investigate the state of Australia's regional newspapers and gauge the impact of the government's News Media Bargaining Code on regional news services. That inquiry received more than 1700 responses between January and February this year from all corners of regional Australia. Many wrote to the committee about news deserts - where no local news services remained in their area following the shutdown of their local newspapers. Sixty-two per cent of respondents said local news was their news priority, rather than national or world news, but one-quarter of those who wrote a response said they couldn't access important local news at all. About half the respondents subscribed to a paid digital or print local news service, and about the same amount said that was where they primarily find news about their community. However, the government's new Bargaining Code - intended to address the power imbalance between producers of local journalism and big technology platforms that profit off their work - may not have had as much impact on regional news services. READ MORE: Four out of five respondents were unaware of the code, which was implemented last year following a standoff between the government and platforms like Google and Facebook - the latter banned Australian news for about a week last year before backing down and agreeing to engage in deals with news producers. Of those that were aware of the code, only half said it had a positive impact on regional news. Financial constraints, be it from cuts or lack of government support, was the top issue facing regional news according to one-third of the respondents, more than any other raised in the survey responses. The next highest answer, from one in five respondents, said a lack of journalists, lack of coverage of local information and a lack of local newspapers was the top issue. "Regional news services are battling a lack of funding and a lack of staff to cover all of the important issues in our community. They need more support so regional areas can stay informed," wrote one respondent. Mallee MP Dr Anne Webster, who chairs the inquiry, will hold public hearings next week in Canberra. The inquiry is on a deadline to finalise its recommendations before Prime Minister Scott Morrison moves to have Parliament and its current inquiries dissolved ahead of the federal election.

