news, latest-news,

It's happened - Russian shells are landing on Ukraine soil. And if you're so interested you can even watch "everyday life" as it happens in Ukraine's capital Kyiv right here. Aussie Matt Williams is in Kharkviv, a city in north-east Ukraine. His life now is far-removed from hometown of Kirkstall, a rural village in south-west Victoria. "We've just woken up maybe half an hour ago via shelling," Mr Williams said on a video published mid-afternoon Australian time. "This is the news now - we are being invaded," he said. Ukraine's border guard agency says that the Russian military has attacked the country from neighbouring Belarus. There's footage of several Russian tanks crossing the Belarus-Ukraine border near the town of Senkivka. With the Ukrainian capital Kyiv just 75km south of the border with Belarus, the build-up of Russian troops there for "military drills" was always viewed as a precursor to an invasion. Prime Minister Scott Morrison says sanctions placed on Russia will target individuals at the centre of "perpetrating" the Ukrainian invasion. "I'll call it what it is: the Russian government launched a brutal invasion, unprovoked, on Ukraine and should be condemned for doing so - and Australia does," Mr Morrison said. As the situation worsened during our Thursday afternoon, Assistant Defence Minister Andrew Hastie declared "sanctions are just the start". If all this is still a bit overwhelming and you're not exactly sure how it affects Australia, let the Canberra Times' Doug Dingwall help. He explains why the military action half a world away could well have far-reaching consequences for the international order, and threaten to reverberate in our backyard. Read it here. THE NEWS YOU NEED TO KNOW:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/GJZ5TVpAk84wrTzsQfLQRB/1d20196e-5263-48ae-b156-1fe649fc76f7.png/r0_0_1910_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg