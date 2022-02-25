video,

After being cancelled last year, the Canberra Show is finally back on for everyone to enjoy this week, just as these Canberrans did 32 years ago at the 1990 Royal Canberra Show.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/d9b16f54-d569-4263-850d-6c9c0facdb9b.jpg/r0_345_4163_2697_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg