'Full-scale invasion': Ukraine vows to defend itself

Russian forces have fired missiles at several Ukrainian cities and landed troops on its south coast, officials and media say, after President Vladimir Putin authorised what he called a special military operation in the east. Shortly after Putin spoke in a televised address on Russian state TV, explosions could be heard in the pre-dawn quiet of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Gunfire rattled near the capital's main airport, the Interfax news agency said, and sirens were heard over the city. "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. "This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now." Representatives of the 30 NATO states are due to hold crisis talks in Brussels on Thursday morning, a British representative says. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg strongly condemned "Russia's reckless and unprovoked attack on Ukraine." "Once again, despite our repeated warnings and tireless efforts to engage in diplomacy, Russia has chosen the path of aggression against a sovereign and independent country," Stoltenberg said in a statement on Thursday. It is a "serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security," he said. NATO sources said the Russian attack does not only target eastern Ukraine. READ MORE: US President Joe Biden said his prayers were with the people of Ukraine "as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces". "I will be meeting with the leaders of the G7, and the United States and our allies and partners will be imposing severe sanctions on Russia," Biden said in a statement. Russia has demanded an end to NATO's eastward expansion and Putin repeated his position that Ukrainian membership of the U.S.-led Atlantic military alliance was unacceptable. He said he had authorised military action after Russia had been left with no choice but to defend itself against what he said were threats emanating from modern Ukraine, a democratic state of 44 million people. "Russia cannot feel safe, develop, and exist with a constant threat emanating from the territory of modern Ukraine," Putin said. "All responsibility for bloodshed will be on the conscience of the ruling regime in Ukraine." The full scope of the Russian military operation was not immediately clear but Putin said: "Our plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. We are not going to impose anything by force." Speaking as the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting in New York, Putin said he had orde red Russian forces to protect the people and appealed to the Ukrainian military to lay down their arms. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia had carried out missile strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure and border guards, and that explosions had been heard in many cities. An official also reported non-stop cyber attacks. Zelenskiy said that martial law had been declared and that he had spoken by telephone to Biden. Reservists were called up on Wednesday. Three hours after Putin gave his order, Russia's defence ministry said it had taken out military infrastructure at Ukrainian air bases and degraded its air defences, Russian media reported. Earlier, Ukrainian media reported that military command centres in Kyiv and the city of Kharkiv in the northeast had been struck by missiles while Russian troops had landed in the southern port cities of Odessa and Mariupol. A Reuters witness later heard three loud blasts in Mariupol. Russian-backed separatists said they had launched an offensive on the Ukrainian-controlled town of Shchastia in the east, Russia's Interfax news agency said, and explosions also rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk. Hours earlier, the separatists issued a plea to Moscow for help to stop alleged Ukrainian aggression - claims the United States dismissed as Russian propaganda. Biden, who has ruled out putting US troops on the ground in Ukraine, said Putin had chosen a premeditated war that would bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. "Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable," he said. While he has ruled out putting US troops on the ground in Ukraine, he said he would announce further sanctions against Russia on Thursday, in addition to financial measures imposed this week. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg strongly condemned Russia's "reckless and unprovoked attack" on Ukraine and said NATO allies would meet to tackle the consequences of Moscow's "aggressive actions". UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a last-minute plea to Putin to stop the war "in the name of humanity', after the Russian leader announced the military operation. "President Putin, in the name of humanity, bring your troops back to Russia," Guterres said, speaking after the Security Council meeting. Ukraine earlier restricted civilian flights in its airspace due to "potential hazard", hours after a conflict zone monitor warned airlines should stop overflights over the risk of an unintended shooting down or cyber attack. Shelling had intensified since Monday when Putin recognised two separatist regions as independent and ordered the deployment of what he called peacekeepers, a move the West called the start of an invasion. The Ukrainian government on Wednesday also announced compulsory military service for all men of fighting age. Western countries and Japan imposed sanctions on Russian banks and individuals but have held off their toughest measures until an invasion began. Ukraine says it has closed its airspace to civilian flights because of a "high risk" to safety, hours after a conflict zone monitor warned airlines should stop overflights over the risk of an unintended shootdown or cyber attack. "The provision of air traffic services to civilian users of the airspace of Ukraine is suspended," Ukrainian State Air Traffic Services Enterprise said on its website on Thursday. "We will additionally inform about changes in the use of Ukraine's airspace," the agency added, without providing further details. Eurocontrol, which coordinates air traffic in Europe, said that Ukraine's airspace was not available because of military restrictions. READ MORE: While the West has held off the most stringent sanctions measures it could impose, the United States stepped up the pressure by imposing penalties on the firm building the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline and its corporate officers. Germany on Tuesday froze approvals for the pipeline, which has been built but was not yet in operation, amid concerns it could allow Moscow to weaponise energy supplies to Europe. Australian man Matt Williams, 25, is in Kharkviv and has been documenting the situation via his YouTube channel Willy Beating Cancer. He vowed to stay despite being urged to flee when an invasion was imminent. Mr Williams, who is from Kirkstall in south-west Victoria, said he was shocked. "We've just woken up maybe half an hour ago via shelling," Mr Williams said on a video on his channel after news broke. You can see his video below [language warning]. In Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says sanctions placed on Russia will target individuals at the centre of "perpetrating" the Ukrainian invasion. As of Friday, Australia will slap additional economic sanctions on Russia, targeting eight Russian security council members, banks, transport, energy and telecommunication companies. Sanctions imposed by Australia follow similar moves by the United States and the United Kingdom and come after Russia's decision to move troops into the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk and Donetsk. Mr Morrison said there has to be a price for "unprovoked, unlawful, unwarranted, unjustified attacks" on another nation's sovereignty. Ukrainian Australians have condemned Russia after President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in separatist-held regions in the country's southeast. The Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations says Russia's decision to recognise the control of "terrorist organisations" in Luhansk and Donetsk is provocative and dangerous. "Such a step is another act of aggression against Ukraine, its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," AFUO co-chair Stefan Romaniw said. "It demonstrates Russia's decision to choose a path of global isolation and aggression against the international rules-based order." Mr Romaniw said resistance in Ukraine has grown since the 2014 annexation of Crimea and civil society remained strong. "I have spoken today to Ukrainians in Odessa, and they have told me that on the street, at every intersection, in every building and every house, Putin will find resistance," he said. "We are ready to fight." - Reuters/AAP/PA

