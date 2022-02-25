sport, capitals, uc capitals, canberra capitals, wnbl, wnbl finals, ais arena, national convention centre

Canberra's indoor venue crisis could force the Capitals to sacrifice home-court advantage if they are unable to secure a suitable booking for the WNBL playoffs. The Capitals will mark the club's Indigenous round in their final home game of the regular season when they meet the Melbourne Boomers at the National Convention Centre on Sunday. Canberra will wear its Indigenous jerseys for the rest of the season but its finals fate remains unknown as it prepares to close out the regular season with four away matches. But it can be revealed the club could be forced to move home finals games to Wollongong amid concern it will be unable to lock in bookings for the convention centre. AIS Arena was closed due to safety concerns in 2020, forcing the Capitals to relocate to a new venue in the city. The federal government has stalled on plans to upgrade the arena, which is now being used as a COVID-19 vaccination hub. MORE CANBERRA SPORT: The National Convention Centre was initially booked out during the playoffs, before a handful of cancellations revived hopes the Capitals would be able to play finals at their regular home venue. Few dates remain available during the finals period which runs from March 23 to April 9, but the Capitals are unable to secure bookings until they can confirm dates of games. "Hopefully we can have a home final here. Our goal is to make finals and we want to bring it back here. We're a bit homeless at the moment," Capitals captain Kelsey Griffin said. "We've certainly packed The Palace [AIS] before and I don't think that's an option anymore given its current situation and how it's helping the community through vaccination. "Our home crowd and being able to play here in Canberra is such a huge part of what we do because of our crowd. Our goals and what we're still trying to achieve this year in making a playoff run, we need our home court and we need our home crowd." Playing finals games at the convention centre could be an issue for the Capitals, given they would only be able to attract a crowd of about 1800 to the venue for their major money-spinning events. The Capitals have shown they can attract crowds of more than 3000 for finals games at the AIS Arena, but the venue faces an uncertain future with the federal government dragging their feet on potential upgrades while the ACT government refuses to step in and pay for the work required. Losing finals games to another city would be a major blow for the Capitals, who constantly make a point of the impact a home crowd advantage can have. Sunday marks a showpiece round for the Capitals, with the club set to don its home set of Indigenous jerseys. Canberra have secured two sets of Indigenous uniforms, determined to show the round is not a token gesture. "The Capitals are 100 per cent focused on a very, very special and significant indigenous round for this weekend and beyond as the season goes on as well," Capitals general manager Lucille Bailie said. "Our focus as a team is to celebrate that, and stay healthy while we're in a soft COVID bubble as we aim to keep playing and hopefully make the finals. "Those are the things we are concentrating on and we'll look at other issues next week. But right now our attention is on the Indigenous round and the activities that support hat. We want to lead the narrative and use the Caps platform to celebrate Indigenous contributions and Indigenous people in our game." The Capitals are poised to welcome back Jade Melbourne, Alicia Froling and Shaneice Swain after the trio missed last week's win after being deemed close contacts of a COVID-19 case. Next week marks the start of Canberra's road trip against finals contenders in the Southside Flyers [March 5], Perth Lynx [March 12], Adelaide Lightning [March 17] and Melbourne Boomers [March 19]. "We're excited about it, it's going to be a good test to see where we are, how we compete and what brand of basketball we're playing leading into the finals," Capitals guard Britt Smart said. "We're here to compete against the best competition, no matter what part of the season it's in. We really look forward to the challenge and embrace that, embrace being on the road. That's an ideal situation to prepare for big finals games."

