Listen carefully. Can you hear my endorphins? I am alive with good vibes right now. What is it this time? Parsnip coffee? Aggravated algae? Healthy bacteria curated from the surface of Mars? I have just taken my daily hot girl walk. Is that a Paris Hilton thing? Because you know she's so 2003, right? And besides, she's one of the few remaining celebs who doesn't identify as a wellness guru (which is actually quite admirable). A hot girl walk, AKA #HotGirlWalk, AKA #HGW, first went viral last year when a TikToker called Mia coined the phrase for her daily habit of a mood-boosting walk. Since then, the hashtag's had more than 60 million views and everyone's taken to sharing their own version of the #HGW along with their preferred playlists, activewear and locations. You might also like: So it's just a walk with a social media following? No, it's a walk with purpose. There are three rules: you have to focus on your goals, what you're grateful for, and how hot you are. The last one's easy. I am definitely a sweater. When I walk briskly - ooh, my temperature soars. Commendable. But in this context, hot is your mindset. It means focusing on your unique awesomeness. It's about turning yourself into a moving powerhouse of positive feels. Combined with the goal setting and the gratitude, soaking yourself in self-love is an effective way to add even more benefits to walking. Do we need any more? I thought 10,000 steps a day was a major win, regardless of whether it's hot or not. Good news on that, too. A solid 4,400 steps will suffice, according to a 2020 Harvard Medical School study on 16,741 women. They found that walking approximately 4,400 steps a day was associated with a 41 percent reduction in mortality compared with walking 2,700 steps a day. And around 7,500 steps was associated with a 65 percent reduction. Another study says one hour a day of brisk walking can reduce your risk of depression by as much as 26 percent. And I'm thinking if those are hot girl steps, the stats might look better still. This we do not yet know, but I'm certainly enjoying the effects of turning up the heat on my feet. Want to join? Sure. In the words of the mighty Paris: that's hot.

