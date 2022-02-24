sport, cricket,

The ACT Meteors are hoping third time's a charm to finally get their season under way come Friday, as they kick-start their relaunched season with six games in 24 days. The WNCL 2021-22 season began for Canberra on January 6, before COVID resulted in a 47-day delay between their first and second fixtures. The relaunched season appeared to be back on track on Tuesday until another false start, with play delayed after 11 balls in Sydney due to rain before the match was cancelled. Meteors captain Erica Kershaw said Friday's match against Victoria at Junction Oval felt like the season's first game and would hopefully mark the beginning of their winning campaign. A win will be critical given the ACT side has one loss and one no result, but Victoria will be desperate for a win, too, after two losses. "It definitely feels like the first game for me. I've only played 11 balls on Tuesday, as I missed round one after Christmas," she said. "We've got a massive three or four weeks coming up now, but our girls have been in training for about 10 months. So we've been really looking forward to kicking off, which we thought we were going to do on Tuesday. "I think there's a few girls who are quite nervous to get that first one on the board. Every team is always going to chase that first win to settle things down and just give yourself that backing. "Everybody across the states have all prepared physically really well, so it just becomes who can not only get themselves up for a game, but also then switch off in between." MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: Another aspect to add to the mental load of players will be lining up without former captain Angela Reakes due to personal reasons against Victoria, and losing Madeline Penna and Matilda Lugg to injury. Although it does give younger players Alisha Bates, Grace Lyons and Annie Wikman a chance to make their WNCL debuts. Kershaw will step up to the Meteors' helm from vice-captain duties against Victoria, marking her fourth time in the leadership chair in her five seasons. "I'll be heading into my second one this season, and so far I haven't lost a game so it's very positive," she joked. "It's always difficult when you've got players on the sidelines, it's really hard to know they're not going to join in and get on the field with us. "Having said that, the young girls have been training really well. So I've got every faith they'll jump in and get stuck in. We've still got the squad that we need to be able to come in and be successful." Despite the 47-day break, Kershaw and other Meteors players have been keeping game-ready by playing cricket in Canberra's local leagues. The 30-year-old has been playing in Canberra's men's second grade and women's first grade with two different teams, and playing some different formats along the way. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/5E9aiwEpmxaHU7wKAB7bK/015c99a0-5438-40d2-b8ea-ead2c0a7d5cf.jpg/r3_256_4998_3078_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg