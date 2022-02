news, latest-news, strom, severe weather warning, warning, weather, rain

A severe weather warning issued for Canberra on Thursday has been cancelled. "A humid and unstable easterly airstream lies to the east of a trough over northeast Victoria extending into south central Queensland," the bureau said. The warning was issued at 3.19pm and cancelled shortly before 9pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/0ec07eb3-35a2-407d-bec9-a7b4db3597f9.png/r0_199_700_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg