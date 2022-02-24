news, latest-news, strom, severe weather warning, warning, weather, rain

A severe weather warning has been issued for Canberra. Heavy rainfall and slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to hit the ACT and the surrounding regions throughout Thursday afternoon and later into the evening. The expected rainfall could lead to flash-flooding, so it is important to stay clear of creeks and storm drains. "A humid and unstable easterly airstream lies to the east of a trough over northeast Victoria extending into south central Queensland," the bureau said. "Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Orange, Canberra, Goulburn, Moree, Dubbo and Lightning Ridge." The warning was issued at 3.19pm and updated at 6.15pm. The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/3BUUzmFAhrhLyX9rFCubPq5/0ec07eb3-35a2-407d-bec9-a7b4db3597f9.png/r0_199_700_595_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg