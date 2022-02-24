Weather: Bureau of Meteorology issues severe thunderstorm warning for Canberra
A severe weather warning has been issued for Canberra. Heavy rainfall and slow-moving thunderstorms are expected to hit the ACT and the surrounding regions throughout Thursday afternoon and later into the evening.
The expected rainfall could lead to flash-flooding, so it is important to stay clear of creeks and storm drains.
"A humid and unstable easterly airstream lies to the east of a trough over northeast Victoria extending into south central Queensland," the bureau said.
"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours. Locations which may be affected include Orange, Canberra, Goulburn, Moree, Dubbo and Lightning Ridge."
The warning was issued at 3.19pm and updated at 6.15pm.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
- Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
- Don't walk, ride your bike or drive through flood water.
- If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
- Be aware that run-off from rainfall in fire affected areas may behave differently and be more rapid. It may also contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.
- After bushfires, heavy rain and the loss of foliage can make the ground soft and heavy, leading to a greater chance of landslides.
- Unplug computers and appliances.
- Avoid using the phone during the storm.
- Stay indoors away from windows, and keep children and pets indoors as well.
- Stay vigilant and monitor conditions. Note that the landscape may have changed following bushfires.
- For emergency help in floods and storms, ring the SES (NSW and ACT) on 132 500.