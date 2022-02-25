ACT's mask shift demands explanation

comment, editorial,

The hundreds of thousands of Canberrans who have been very happy with the ACT government's willingness to be guided by the health advice are entitled to be told why this is no longer the case. Despite an assurance from Chief Minister Barr on Tuesday that his government would set its own restrictions as NSW makes choices "at the higher end of the risk profile" the territory is now marching in lockstep with politically motivated relaxations of restrictions emanating from Sydney. As a result at a time when local case numbers - especially among under 18s which suggests there is community transmission in the school system - are increasing, the Barr government is rolling back mask mandates. This is despite a recommendation from the chief health officer Dr Kerryn Coleman that people should keep wearing them. "Mask wearing has been a really, really important part of minimising virus transmission," she said. "So while we are easing the majority of our mandatory requirements I strongly encourage everyone to continue considering wearing a mask when you go indoors to public settings". Dr Coleman said she would continue to mask up when in supermarkets, cafes, and other hospitality venues. The ACT's new case numbers hit 961 on Wednesday. That was the highest tally in more than a month and the equivalent of more than 18,000 new cases in NSW. It was also up from 583 on Tuesday. A further 661 new cases were recorded on Thursday. The increases have been linked to a "major outbreak" in student residences at the Australian National University. Schools have also been implicated in the surge with the majority of the recent cases had been in people under 18. "The majority of the extra cases are in our 5 to 11 - and then our 12 to 17-year-old age group and reflect schools going back," Dr Coleman said. That will be a cause for concern for many parents given the ACT government's recent reticence on community transmission in classrooms and playgrounds. And while hospitalisations and deaths are stable for the moment experience has shown increases in these are usually a week behind a spike in case numbers. In the face of these developments many Canberrans, especially the elderly, the immuno-compromised, and the disabled, will be wondering why all of a sudden politicians seem willing to prioritise the removal of a relatively minor inconvenience for the many over their health and wellbeing. Once the masks come off from 6pm on Friday the risk of catching the virus in indoor public settings such as shops, supermarkets, offices and the like will increase markedly. The decision comes on top of significant mixed messaging from the ACT government which included a recent assertion by the Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith that mask mandates would remain in place until the end of winter. That strategy seemed very sensible at the time given that Omicron is not a disease of the unvaccinated. Double and even triple vaccinated people across all age groups are getting very sick and dying after contracting this strain. The ACT government's shift towards a "personal responsibility" model in its management of COVID marks a major departure from the previous "safety first" approach based on high levels of vaccination and widespread community acceptance of sensible precautions such as social distancing, capacity limits and mask mandates. Canberrans deserve to be told why, after years of disciplined compliance, the switch has been moved to "all care and your own responsibility"? Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

