Four new high-value rides will make their debut when the Royal Canberra Show opens its gates to crowds once again this weekend. After its COVID-enforced break, spectators are back in on the action for the first time since 2020 and there's something for Canberrans young and old to enjoy at the EPIC showground. As well as the new rides, there'll be all the old favourites, including carnival games, prizes up for grabs and your favourite show bags on sale. Royal Canberra Show chief executive officer Geoff Cannock said he was expecting big crowds across the weekend. "All agricultural shows that have been run since COVID have had higher crowds than normal," he said. He added that those most excited for the show were the competitors, who have travelled from across the region to enter their livestock into the range of competitions for judging. "They are all so grateful that we've had a go, and put this show on," he said. "It wasn't easy for us. It's been a lot of work in a short time." Farmers and showmen have come with their very best to show, and judging has already commenced. Galgandra cattle breeder Max Dench has brought his best offering, Wondenia Effie, who is three weeks off her 13th birthday. Mr Dench, who has been showing cattle since 1984, was very excited for the show to have crowds again, after a quiet year in 2021. "It'll be good to have them back," he said. "Ribbons are good, but it's not what we're here for. We're here to show people what we've got." And, judging from the selection of livestock already on show, there will be plenty for Canberrans to see and enjoy across the weekend. READ MORE: There'll be the farmyard nursery operating over the whole weekend, alongside alpacas, cattle, sheep, dogs, and cats. Mr Cannock has a personal recommendation for those attending: a 6.5 metre panorama quilt, handcrafted by world-renowned local artist Helen Godden, and valued at $50,000. Canberrans have the opportunity to see it first before it embarks on a world tour. For lovers of arts and crafts, it is a must see. For those planning to attend, having a show ticket grants you free public transport out to Exhibition Park. You'll just have to show the pre-purchased ticket when you hop on board. Buses will be running every 10 minutes from certain locations on Saturday, so taking a park and ride approach to travel will be a convenient way to avoid the congestion. There's a fair chance of rain across the weekend, with the weather bureau forecasting showers for each of the days, so make sure to bring a raincoat along. Key information for the Royal Canberra Show:

