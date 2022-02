news, latest-news,

After many cancellations and postponements of Free Comic Book Day 2021, Dee's Comics in Belconnen is taking matters into their own hands giving away free comics this Saturday. That's right, it's their very own "Totally Not Free Comic Book Day But We're Giving Away Free Comics Day". Canberra's original comic book store, Dee's Comics is a family-owned business that has been serving the comic reading and collecting community for more 25 years. The shop is in Cohen Street, Belconnen.

