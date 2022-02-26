sport, afl, GWS Giants, Emily Pease, AFLW, Belconnen

Canberran GWS Giants rookie Emily Pease is bracing for a raucous hometown reception should she be selected to play on her own turf for the first time in her young AFLW career this Sunday night. The former Belconnen Magpie made her debut for the Giants this season and impressed teammates and coaches with her growth since being drafted 29th overall in the 2020 AFLW draft. The midfielder has played every game since round two and wants to make her return to the capital a source of inspiration for other girls eyeing an AFLW career. "We don't really have too many girls or boys who make it to the big time, so I like showing all the youngsters from Canberra that you can make it all the way," Pease, 19, said. "I'm definitely trying to be that figure that people from small towns can look up to." Pease was born in New Zealand but moved to Canberra with her family when she was six years old and considers herself a proud product of the capital, with teammates keen to lean on her for coffee spot tips and maybe even an introduction to Goodberry's frozen custard. "It will definitely mean a lot if I can play in front of all my friends and family back in Canberra," Pease said. "I haven't seen them in so long. So it'll be pretty special." Pease grew up idolising and modelling elements of her game on Cyril Rioli and Daisy Pearce, and believes there's so much untapped talent in Canberra's Aussie Rules community that it's only a matter of time before there's more joining her in AFLW. "I feel like we're pretty hard workers. There's a lot of travel that can be involved for some of those girls, so we're definitely a very determined group of people," she said. "I know a few younger girls who are coming through the pathways now and it's just so amazing to see." The Giants will be beaming with confidence following an thrilling two-point victory over St Kilda on Wednesday night, in the AFLW's first match decided by an after-the-siren, game-winning goal. The result was a welcome turnaround for the squad, with GWS having struggled to score six-pointers in the last two weeks. The win over St Kilda was helped by a 50 metre-free awarded to the Giants in the last 15 seconds. Pease's housemate Katherine Smith slotted the clutch game-winner, but she said it was a team effort in moving the ball from defence, and through the midfield to the forwards in front of goal. "We've always backed in our forwards that if we can get the ball to them in the right way, then they'll definitely convert," Pease said. "So we're able to go in with some confidence that when we get it to them, we're going to hit the scoreboard. Just the way that the girls were able to be composed was really impressive."

