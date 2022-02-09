Ever since folk gave up the hunting and gathering gig and were persuaded to settle in one spot and work for a living, fences came into their own. Indeed they were a necessity to keep your goats and sheep from mixing with the neighbour's livestock. Today fences have evolved into not just something to lean on and discuss the market price of your herd. They have morphed into disputes about overhanging trees, undesirable things pushing over and against the fence, who should pay for what, and where the fence-line really lies. Therefore robust discussions and law suits continue unabated. While most people may think of fences as a privacy solution, they actually can be so much more. From fabulous to fancy, fence ideas come in all shapes, materials, sizes, and colours, so you can really make them your own. The picket fence If your outdoor decor is rustic then a traditional picket fence is a great option. Nothing paints a picture of home-sweet-home like white picket fences with pretty foliage; it's a classic. A rustic split rail fence is another of the most traditional timber fence designs. Bamboo screen Nandina Domestica Nana is known as Sacred Bamboo, although it is not a true bamboo. It reaches up to a metre in height with the most stunning red and green foliage. A living hedge It doesn't get more natural than using live hedges as a fence. Of course, you do need to have some patience to wait for them to grow. Evergreen vegetation such as 'Goodbye Neighbour' Lilly Pilly (Acmena smithii minor), and Mock Orange (Murraya paniculata), one of the most widely used hedging plants across Australia, provide complete privacy once grown. Wrought iron One of the most popular decorative fencing options are metal fences; they last a lifetime too. Scrolling curves and delicate vining are a visual feast in this tried and true material. Used more for property boundaries and garden hedging, modern takes make iron a trendy and elegant choice. Stone and brickwork Stones and bricks have featured in fences for centuries. The ancient look of a low stone wall with a weathered iron gate works wonderfully. Brick walls, walkways, or borders, the bright red colour of bricks looks spectacular when juxtaposed with vibrant, green plants. Colorbond fence Straight lines highlight the smooth panels and clean look of Colorbond, and would probably require professional installation since it needs to be perfect to achieve its desired effect. Whether for security or privacy, boundary fences are a guaranteed measure of your territory, and a warning sign to all - this is my space!

