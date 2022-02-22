LET'S face it, kids' sport can be stressful. Organising rides to the field, making sure the oranges are cut and washing the grass stains off a white shirt can seem an arduous task to time poor parents. But when you consider the benefits that playing sport has on a child's development and well being, it soon becomes well worth the trouble and mess. Kids' sport is excellent at building healthy minds, healthy bodies, promoting friendships and teaching children important life skills. By teaching your child how to be a good sport from early on, you help them get the most out of being part of the game. This winter, kids can sign up for any number of local sports, all of which strive to help children learn about being part of a team, winning well, bouncing back from a loss and coping with unpleasant experiences such as injury. Junior sport is a great way to give your child the chance to experience the emotional highs and lows of winning and losing in a safe, appropriate and structured environment which builds confidence in youngsters. Studies suggest that children who are highly involved in sport are more psychologically resilient. This isn't surprising when sport teaches kids to pick themselves up after a hard tackle, or to hold their head high after losing badly, then get right back out there the next week. Sport is about bouncing back, and learning from mistakes. These are skills everyone needs to navigate the twists and turns of life and the earlier kids can learn these skills, the better. Overall, the psychological and social benefits of playing sport can help kids become well-rounded, mature adults. Encouraging your children to participate in sports from a young age is also proven to be good for their health. According to the Department of Health and Ageing Australia's Physical Activity recommendations for children, children who do not get enough physical activity and spend significant amounts of time in sedentary states increase their likelihood of poor fitness, raised cholesterol and being overweight in adulthood. Today's kids are spoiled for choice with options like football, soccer, rugby, and baseball, and so many more. Winter sports registrations are open for many of these sports now so make sure you give your kids the very best and sign them up for a sport this winter.

