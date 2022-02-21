Since the modern Olympics began in 1896, joining a sporting club always has that tantalising image of your darling accepting a gold medal, while the crowds cheer and you burst your buttons with pride. But playing a sport for normal reasons, like a bit of healthy exercise, some bonding with peers, and learning teamwork, can be just as much fun, and far less stressful. Clubs are always looking for players, and this is the hot topic as registrations precede the first match. If there are obstacles in the way of your child signing up, talk to the club if you have any 'off the field' concerns. If you're thinking sport is just a bit of exercise with fun rolled in you could be right, but there is more. 1. Kids who play sports do better in school. You might think that athletics will take up all your study time. But research shows that kids who play sports do better in school than those who don't. Exercise improves learning, memory, and concentration, which can give active kids an advantage in the classroom. 2. Kids who play sport learn teamwork and goal-setting skills. Sport teaches valuable life skills. When you work with coaches, trainers, and teammates to win games and achieve goals, you're learning how to be successful. Those skills will serve you well at work and in family life. 3. Sports are good for a kid's health. In addition to being fit and maintaining a healthy weight, kids who play sport are also less likely to smoke. And later in life, kids who exercise are less likely to get osteoporosis. 4. Playing sports boosts self-confidence. Kids who play sport feel better about themselves. Why? It builds confidence when you know you can practice, improve, and achieve your goals. 5. Exercise cuts the pressure. Playing sport can lessen stress and help you feel a little happier as the brain chemicals released during exercise improve a person's mood. Plus it's good to know your teammates are there for you, both on and off the field!

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nyJNdbYwrvs4ar4apYrpG8/dc5a7fab-6176-4fff-871e-70f65e9cdf0e.jpg/r0_165_5472_3257_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg