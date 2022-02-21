Since the modern Olympics began in 1896, joining a sporting club always has that tantalising image of your darling accepting a gold medal, while the crowds cheer and you burst your buttons with pride. But playing a sport for normal reasons, like a bit of healthy exercise, some bonding with peers, and learning teamwork, can be just as much fun, and far less stressful. Clubs are always looking for players, and this is the hot topic as registrations precede the first match. If there are obstacles in the way of your child signing up, talk to the club if you have any 'off the field' concerns. If you're thinking sport is just a bit of exercise with fun rolled in you could be right, but there is more. 1. Kids who play sports do better in school. You might think that athletics will take up all your study time. But research shows that kids who play sports do better in school than those who don't. Exercise improves learning, memory, and concentration, which can give active kids an advantage in the classroom. 2. Kids who play sport learn teamwork and goal-setting skills. Sport teaches valuable life skills. When you work with coaches, trainers, and teammates to win games and achieve goals, you're learning how to be successful. Those skills will serve you well at work and in family life. 3. Sports are good for a kid's health. In addition to being fit and maintaining a healthy weight, kids who play sport are also less likely to smoke. And later in life, kids who exercise are less likely to get osteoporosis. 4. Playing sports boosts self-confidence. Kids who play sport feel better about themselves. Why? It builds confidence when you know you can practice, improve, and achieve your goals. 5. Exercise cuts the pressure. Playing sport can lessen stress and help you feel a little happier as the brain chemicals released during exercise improve a person's mood. Plus it's good to know your teammates are there for you, both on and off the field!
TIME TO PLAY: Kids who play sport feel better about themselves, are more self-confident, and find it easier to make new friends. Photo: Shutterstock
Since the modern Olympics began in 1896, joining a sporting club always has that tantalising image of your darling accepting a gold medal, while the crowds cheer and you burst your buttons with pride.
But playing a sport for normal reasons, like a bit of healthy exercise, some bonding with peers, and learning teamwork, can be just as much fun, and far less stressful.
Clubs are always looking for players, and this is the hot topic as registrations precede the first match. If there are obstacles in the way of your child signing up, talk to the club if you have any 'off the field' concerns.
If you're thinking sport is just a bit of exercise with fun rolled in you could be right, but there is more.
COOL DUDES: For some sporty action in winter try football, soccer, rugby or baseball just to name a few. Let your child choose what they like best. Photo: Shutterstock
1. Kids who play sports do better in school. You might think that athletics will take up all your study time. But research shows that kids who play sports do better in school than those who don't. Exercise improves learning, memory, and concentration, which can give active kids an advantage in the classroom.
2. Kids who play sport learn teamwork and goal-setting skills. Sport teaches valuable life skills. When you work with coaches, trainers, and teammates to win games and achieve goals, you're learning how to be successful. Those skills will serve you well at work and in family life.
Australian children and youth do not move enough, lack movement skill mastery, and compare poorly to their international peers when it comes to physical fitness.
The 2018 Active Healthy Kids Australia (AHKA) Report Card
3. Sports are good for a kid's health. In addition to being fit and maintaining a healthy weight, kids who play sport are also less likely to smoke. And later in life, kids who exercise are less likely to get osteoporosis.
4. Playing sports boosts self-confidence. Kids who play sport feel better about themselves. Why? It builds confidence when you know you can practice, improve, and achieve your goals.
5. Exercise cuts the pressure. Playing sport can lessen stress and help you feel a little happier as the brain chemicals released during exercise improve a person's mood. Plus it's good to know your teammates are there for you, both on and off the field!
Follow us
Ad blocker issue
Your ad blocker may be preventing you from
being able to log in or subscribe.