Canberra skier Laura Peel was set to compete in Russia this week, but the three-time Olympian is now in a race to relocate after Vladimir Putin declared war on the Ukraine. Peel and some of her Australian teammates were expected to compete in one of the first events since the Beijing Olympic Games. Peel and fellow aerial skiers Danielle Scott and Gabi Ash were thought to be headed to Yaroslavl to continue their season at the next World Cup event. The FIS event, situated some 250 kilometres from Russia's capital Moscow, remains set to go ahead at this stage but Peel and Scott will not be there. And other international athletes are thought to be following, despite their discipline's next World Cup event set for March 5 in Moscow. MORE IN CANBERRA SPORT: "Decision has been made to leave Russia and not compete in the final World Cups," Scott tweeted on Thursday. "I can't believe this is happening ... in the uniquely unifying power of sport, I wished so badly for this situation to be different." It remains unclear how many Australian athletes are competing in the region, with ski cross also affected by a World Cup event in Russia's Sunny Valley and a snowboarding parallel slalom Cup event in Moscow also canned this week. Whilst next month ski jumping's HS37 (Nizhny Tagil), and cross-country events (Tyumen) in the country will also be affected. The Ukraine's National Championships were also due to get under way in Bukovel this week, before the event was cancelled.

