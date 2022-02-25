news, act-politics,

The experiences for bereaved families and friends going through the coronial process in the ACT is set to be improved with the first dedicated coroner appointed. The government on Friday announced that ACT Bar senior member Ken Archer, who is also a former president of the ACT Bar Association and member of the federal executive of the Australian Bar Association, has been recruited into the role. Mr Archer said he was honoured to be the first person appointed to the dedicated role. "As a representative of the ACT Bar Association, I have had the opportunity to sit down with the Attorney-General and other stakeholders in the Coronial Restorative Reform Forum to share experiences of the coronial process and discuss how it might become not only more efficient in dealing with cases but also more restorative in its approach," Mr Archer said. "The work of that forum is ongoing and with the chief coroner who is also the chief magistrate I hope to take an active role in exploring how the Coroners Court can be changed and adapted to achieve those aims." Mr Archer has practised law for more than three decades in the ACT, working as a senior prosecutor and a criminal defence barrister. He is also experienced in coronial hearings and inquests. Welcoming the appointment is Jo Lane, whose cognitively impaired mother, Judith Flynn, died in January 2019 at the Canberra Hospital and her death is now an active inquest. The inquest began last October with a focus on Ms Flynn's admission into the general ward rather than the geriatric ward before she died. Ms Flynn tragically died in the hospital when she climbed out of bed two days after sustaining a head injury from a fall in one of the wards. The 72-year-old was admitted after experiencing a fall about four days earlier at the Mountain View Aged Care Centre where she resided. Ms Lane said "going through a coronial process is very challenging for many reasons". "It is associated with many difficult and painful emotions including grief, loss, confusion, frustration, isolation and powerlessness," Ms Lane said. "Also, the legal processes are often unfamiliar, confusing, complicated and re-traumatising for families and loved ones." Ms Lane said having a dedicated coroner in the ACT would make a big difference to families, "especially if it will speed up the coronial process and make it more efficient". "It is over three years since our mum died and her coronial inquest is still ongoing," Ms Lane said. "The prolonged nature of the coronial process certainly makes it more challenging, and it is a barrier for families to be able to move forward after a very traumatic experience. "Hopefully, having a dedicated coroner in the ACT will make this very difficult process a little less challenging than what it currently is." The initiative for the appointment, announced last September, is part of a $3.8 million investment in the 2021-22 ACT budget that the government said would strengthen the delivery of justice to the community. It comes after repeated calls for a dedicated coroner, including by Chief Magistrate Lorraine Walker, who last September said the appointment would "provide an opportunity to develop a more structured and streamlined approach to the jurisdiction". "It will also allow for the important therapeutic and public safety functions provided for in legislation to be developed in a manner consistent with current best practice," she said. MORE NEWS Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said having a dedicated coroner would reduce delays for bereaved family, friends and witnesses involved in inquests and allow a more consistent, restorative approach to coronial proceedings. "A dedicated coroner is also a significant change to current practice where eight different magistrates undertake coronial matters as part of their broader caseloads," he said. "Being able to dedicate this degree of focus to the Coroners Court will also keep Canberrans safer through the coroner more effectively being able to identify systemic issues and prevent future deaths." Mr Rattenbury said he was delighted "that a lawyer of Mr Archer's calibre will lead the ACT Coroners Court into a new era, bringing a more restorative approach to coronial processes and making them more timely, inclusive and trauma-informed for bereaved families and friends". "Those who know Mr Archer praise his legal acumen, professionalism and compassion," he said. The Attorney-General also announced that Jane Campbell, who has been a Special ACT Magistrate since early last year, will be permanently appointed as a magistrate. Ms Campbell was admitted to practice in 1990 and brings a wealth of experience to the bench due to her work with Legal Aid ACT as their deputy chief executive and head of criminal practice. Ms Campbell said her experience as a Special Magistrate this past year has highlighted the importance of the role to the ACT community. "I am honoured to be appointed as a permanent Magistrate of the ACT Magistrates Court," Ms Campbell said. "My appointment as a magistrate of this court reflects the Attorney-General's confidence in my performance of this important work and I am extremely proud to be now sharing the bench with my fellow magistrates who have been extraordinarily generous and collegial this past year. "I am delighted to be able to continue to contribute to the community in this way." Additionally, Magistrate James Stewart will move from a part-time appointment to full-time. 