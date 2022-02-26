whats-on, music-theatre-arts,

Ruthless. Music by Marvin Laird. Book and Lyrics by Joel Paley. Directed by Jordan Best. Musical Direction by Nicholas Griffin. Choreography by Jacquelyn Richards. Costume Designer Anna Senior. Set Designer Ian Croker. The Q. Queanbeyan Performing Arts Centre. Until March 12. Bookings: www.theq.net.au or 6285 6290. "What is talent?" Sylvia St. Croix (Dee Farnell) asks before the curtain opens on Jordan Best's deliciously devilish production of Ruthless at The Q. Talent is this show's fabulous cast. It's Nicholas Griffin's joyful musical direction, Jacquelyn Richards' playful choreography with a touch of Fosse, the splits and Chorus Line, Ian Croker's geometric abstraction design and Anna Senior's flamboyant and colourful costuming. Ruthless is a fun-filled off-Broadway parody of popular musical comedies of the Golden Age of Musicals. Best and her team throw themselves into this wanna be a star at any cost musical with flourish and flair and the result is a night of hilarious fun and rollicking entertainment. Marvin Laird's music and Joe Paley's book and lyrics make no attempt to hide the parody. The plot appears simple enough. Ordinary housewife Judy Denmark, played to Omo-clean perfection by Jenna Roberts, is convinced that her precious eight-year-old Tina is destined to be a star. As the eight-year-old with psychopathic tendencies, Jessy Heath effectively captures the irritating precociousness of a ruthlessly ambitious third grader. Enter slinky, sexy talent-spotter St Croix, channelling every Broadway chanteuse from Liza Minelli to Barbra Streisand. St. Croix convinces Tina's teacher, Myrna Thorn (Tracy Noble), to give Tina the part of understudy to the lead girl Louise. Noble creates a flawlessly funny depiction of Tina's neurotic teacher of dubious sexual persuasion and producer of the school play. As Tina's nemesis Louise Eryn Marshall offers a wonderful display of deliberately off key performance in "The Pippi Song". All's fair in showbiz and war and nothing is going to stop Tina from being a star (To Play This Part). Beware what you wish for. One foolish act and hopes and dreams are dashed. Fans of musicals, showbiz and the theatre will have a great night at Ruthless. But be advised - not everything is as it seems. Every audience will enjoy the twists and turns in the plot as theatre critic Lita Encore (Janie Lawson channelling Hollywood gossip columnist Louella Parsons and star of the silver screen Gloria Swanson) reveals that "I Hate Musicals". Roberts shows her versatility in her welcome and long overdue return to the local stage in Judy's surprise transformation in the second act. And Marshall re-appears as Eve, the eager wannabe star. No attempt is made to hide the reference to All About Eve. Nor is there any attempt to disguise the origins of many of the songs. Ginger (Jenna Roberts) and Tina's song "Parents and Children" will be strikingly familiar to those who recognize the similarity to Lucy and Polly's duet in "The Threepenny Opera". A minor distraction at times for me was having musical director Griffin on piano 1 and Sharon Robinson on piano 2 on stage. Croker's design and the location of the two musicians suggested a TV studio set for this small scale, intimate off Broadway musical. It works well in engaging the enthusiastic audience but there needs to be no distraction, when they are not being included in the action on stage. Ruthless glitters with gaiety, silliness and the fabulous performances of the six female actors, who embrace the quirky parody with fun-filled elan. Chase those pandemic blues away and get your ticket today.

