Times Past: February 26, 1972

news, history, Canberra history, Times Past

Daylight saving proved to be very popular on this day in 1972, as television viewers in both Canberra and Sydney voted overwhelmingly in favour of continuing it. The question of whether NSW and ACT citizens were in support of daylight saving came after a political struggle broke out between the Liberal and Country parties over whether or not to retain the now commonplace practice. Viewers of the Channel 7 Sydney news, also televised in Canberra, were encouraged to telephone the channel and vote as to whether daylight saving should be continued. A spokesman for the channel said there would be discussions around an actual survey regarding daylight saving in the ACT. He advised viewers had voted in favour of daylight saving at a ratio of five to one. This showed while daylight saving was to finish the next day, if it was not back the following year it would be sorely missed by the majority of NSW and ACT residents. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/10454531

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/150735669/2bd0b8eb-22ac-4ff5-925c-5613607f9580.png/r52_50_279_178_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg