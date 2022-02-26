news, latest-news, russia, ukraine, russia-ukraine war, russian embassy canberra, russia protests, vladimir putin

Ukrainian-Australian Mykhaylo Lysevych has refused to speak Russian since 2004, when a Russian-leaning Ukrainian president was believed to have been corruptly elected. He broke his rule on Saturday, speaking to the Russian embassy in Griffith, where about 200 people had gathered outside. They were protesting the nation's invasion of Ukraine. "We are not brothers, but let's be neighbors," Mr Lysevych said. "Please don't go into Ukraine. "The ground will be on fire under your feet if you go into Ukraine." The protest appeared to have widespread support from Canberrans driving past, with speeches almost drowned out by honking cars. A diverse crowd sung the Ukrainian anthem several times. Canberra physicist Theo Kovalev, who is from Moscow, also attended the protest. He said he wanted Australians to know many Russians did not support President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade. He said many Russians had family in Ukraine. His brother lives in Kyiv. "I would like to say to the Ukrainian people, that my friends and my relatives, we are against this war [and] we are sorry," he said. "Citizens don't want this war ... it's not our war, it's more of Putin's regime." Ukrainian-Australian Liliya Pelikh, who has lived in Canberra for 15 years, said she was concerned for the safety of her friends and family. "I've got relatives and friends all over Ukraine in the south, west, east. All of them are suffering," she said. "Ordinary civilians who can't fight. Kids, old people, mums, they are now all in metro station, on the grounds for two days without water, without food, without electricity, just hiding from bombs." Ms Pelikh said Australia needed to do more to help Ukraine. "We need the Australian government need to do more sanctions .. Australia and other countries should support Ukraine, they should accept refugees, they should show their support." Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned Russia over the invasion, and imposed sanctions. On Saturday, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she was taking Department of Foreign Affairs advice on personally sanctioning President Putin, eight Russian oligarchs and more than 300 members of parliament. "Vladimir Putin has unparalleled personal power over his country and he has chosen to go to war against a neighbour that posed no threat to Russia," she said. MORE UKRAINE NEWS: Canberra resident Natalie Malcolmson said she had no ties to Ukraine, but was concerned about the war's impact on children. "I'm here to get the message that it's never OK to traumatise children. There's children over there that will be traumatised, that will be affected for the rest of their lives because of this war," she said. Members of the ACT Tibetan community also attended the protest. "We empathise with you, and I've heard a lot of you say that this is not just about the Ukraine, it's not just about the Baltic states, it's not just about Europe but in reality it's about the world," one member said. "What Russia is doing, it matters to all of us because if Ukraine cannot be free, Tibet cannot be free, Burma cannot be free, then no one can be free." There was one pro-Putin counter protester, who appeared to make an offensive gesture. He was not arrested. Mr Putin said Russia had invaded Ukraine to protest Russian-speakers in that country, who he claimed were persecuted. Amnesty International ACT/NSW will be holding a peace vigil on March 11, 5.30pm at the Nara Peace Bell in Lennox Gardens in support of Ukraine.

