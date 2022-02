news, latest-news, dementia, charity

Dementia Australia's Canberra Walk and Jog around Lake Burley Griffin is on Sunday. A total of 750 participants are so far registered, hoping to raise a total of $125,000. The fundraising events across the nation will help provide support services to the estimated 472,000 people with dementia in Australia. The walk and jog tomorrow starts at 8am from Barrine Drive at Regatta Point. Register at memorywalk.com.au/event/canberra.

