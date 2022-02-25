whats-on, food-and-wine,

The capital's beloved Canberra Times Night Noodle Markets are back, dishing up a variety of Asian cuisine for Canberrans to enjoy all week. The markets weren't held last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but have made the trek again and to a new location. They'll be on the Parkes Place West Lawns, just next door to Questacon, for their return to the capital. Fan favourites like Flying Noodles and Wonderbao stalls will be returning to the family-friendly event, alongside local Canberra eateries like Korean BBQ King, Korbq and Donburi Station. Melbourne Japanese fusion eatery Mr Myagi will be making its first appearance in Canberra. For the adults, there'll be the Aperol Spritz Kombi Bar, and a Dan Murphy's Zero% Bar on deck to help break up all of the noodles. Festival spokeswoman Eliza McCrossin said organisers were expecting a large crowd during the week-long event. "We've had such an enthusiastic response to the news of the events return, so we are excited to welcome Canberrans back to enjoy a taste of global dining, right on their doorstep," she said. "The Canberra Times Night Noodle Markets are an iconic food event - and the stallholders have been waiting a long time to welcome patrons back." What you need to know: The opening night on Friday coincided with the lifting of the mask mandate for most Canberrans, and means those attending the markets across the week won't be required to mask-up - but patrons are welcome to wear a mask if they wish. Ms McCrossin said that the addition of an online ordering system would help keep crowded lines to a minimum, and add to the existing COVID-safety requirements. Using the Mr Yum app, those wanting to order from one of the stalls will just need to scan a QR code and can complete the ordering process online. "Our new partnership with Mr Yum means visitors will be able to order via the app and avoid the queues," she said. "The added security of the event being held outdoors means guests can relax and feast to their hearts content." The weather bureau has predicted showers across the weekend and into early next week - so keep the umbrellas and raincoats handy. Register to attend the markets here.

