Times Past: February 27, 1964

Serenity at Lake Burley Griffin was of high priority on this day in 1964, as The Canberra Times reported a permanent ban was placed on the use of motor boats on the lake. The minister for the interior, Senator Gordon, announced the changes the previous day. A few boats would be exempt from the ban after receiving special approval by the minister. Noise was one of the major issues driving the decision, as it impacted the Canberra community living and working near the lake shores, including many workers in the Russell Hill area. The lake was highly desired for use by both local and tourist power boat enthusiasts, so the ban was implemented to ensure one rule would apply to all. Motor boats could be used for official purposes, such as maintenance of the lake, maintenance of law and order and in the interests of public safety. The serenity of undisturbed foreshores was something the minister desired to maintain, which could not be done if the use of motor boats was allowed. The ban also served to prevent other craft using the lake from being disturbed. Visit: trove.nla.gov.au/newspaper/page/14518071

